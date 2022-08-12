This Is the Marriage Advice David and Victoria Beckham Gave to Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

With 23 years of marriage under their belt, Victoria and David Beckham had plenty of words of wisdom to share with their newlywed son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Brooklyn recalled that his parents told him, "Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working," exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug. 11, at which he was among this year's honorees. Their last bit of advice? "Just try and have fun."
Brooklyn has certainly been enjoying married life since he Nicola tied the knot in April. "I have my best mate with me all the time," he gushed to Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "So, it's amazing."
He even honored the 27-year-old actress with some body ink, as he got her eyes tattooed on the back of his neck, explaining to Daily Pop, "My wife has gorgeous eyes, and I was like, 'Why not?'" His latest tattoo—which he debuted Aug. 11—is also in celebration of their nuptials, as he got the word "married" written across his hand.
Further proving everything is peachy, Brooklyn shut down rumors of an alleged feud between Nicola and mom Victoria in his profile with Variety. "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that," he said of the reports. "They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."
Another honoree at the outlet's Young Hollywood event was singer and actress Halle Bailey, who Beyoncé recently name-dropped in the brand-new "Queens Remix" of her song "Break My Soul."
"It was amazing," Halle said of the lyric on the red carpet. "I was like, 'What?' I called Chlöe [Bailey] up, I'm like, 'She just shouted us out!' It was so cool."
As a protégé of Queen Bey with her singing partner and sister Chlöe, Halle—who plays Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid—revealed what advice the music icon has given her over the years.
"So many gems from her, really, just by watching her work," the singer said. "And especially her new album—I feel like I've been getting so many new gems from that, like cozy, cozy for who I am. So many amazing gems and I'm just like, 'Yes, I have to be beautiful and loving myself, everything.'"
And just like Brooklyn, Halle is in a happy relationship of her own with rapper DDG. She dished all about her new BF with Daily Pop, saying, "I think that what people don't realize is how much of a soft soul he is."
