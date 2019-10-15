by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 6:49 AM
It's been two decades since Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the knot. The 45-year-old designer revealed the secret to their marriage on Tuesday's episode of Today.
"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," she told Hoda Kotb. "But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."
Looking back at the moment she met her husband over 20 years ago, the Spice Girls star recalls it being "love at first sight." Fast-forward to today and the couple has four children: Brooklyn Beckham (20), Romeo Beckham (17), Cruz Beckham (14) and Harper Beckham (8).
When it comes to managing the famous family's schedules and remaining a tight, cohesive unit, Victoria stressed that "communication is key" and that she and David are "very present in the kids' lives."
"You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family," she said. "I think it's just been focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."
Fans saw David and the kids support Victoria once again at her London Fashion Week show in September. The soccer star and his children sat front row as she debuted her Spring/Summer 2020 collection.
Now, her loved ones are supporting her new launch: Victoria Beckham Beauty's lip line. In fact, the celebrity said she shares some of her other products with her spouse.
"Not the lip liner," she said. "We share skin products, beauty products. So, we'll share moisturizers and face masks and that sort of thing."
Victoria said she's been "obsessed with the perfect nude lip liner" ever since her days as a member of the Spice Girls. Speaking of which, is there any hope that the girl group will get back together?
"The girls did a very, very successful tour. I was so proud of them. I really was," she said. "I still speak to all of the girls. I don't know what they're going to do next, but whatever they do, they'll be brilliant."
"Are the Spice Girls getting back together?" @hodakotb asking @victoriabeckham the question on all our minds today! pic.twitter.com/riQTfq7Md1— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 15, 2019
Watch the videos to see her interview.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
