Nicola Peltz Praises David and Victoria Beckham as "Great In-Laws"

Watch : Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz is looking to let love lead the way when it comes to debunking those feud rumors.

Nicola, who wed Brooklyn Beckham in April, recently gave a straightforward opinion on Victoria and David Beckham: "They're great in-laws."

Nicola's praise for her spouse's parents comes after rumors of a rift between Victoria and Nicola began to generate when Nicola wore a Valentino dress instead of an ensemble designed by Victoria for her wedding day. Now, Nicola is re-enforcing that there was no love lost over the gown.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Nicola told GRAZIA USA in a Sept. 21 Interview. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

But things didn't go to plan. Nicola explained that after she, her mother and her close friend Leslie Fremar got together to draft up a design for Victoria's atelier, the Spice Girls member called Nicola's mom to share that the dress couldn't be made.