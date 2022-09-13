2022 Emmys: See the Succession Cast Work It on the Red Carpet

Watch : Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

There's no bad blood here!

While the Roy family may be serious business onscreen, the cast of Succession were all-smiles at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron were in good spirits as they walked down the red carpet. (See all the stars arrive here.)

This year, the widely popular HBO show leads the pack of nominations with 25 nods, including a record-breaking 14 in the acting categories. The series, centered around the inner workings of a powerful family running a global media conglomerate, is also up for another Outstanding Drama Series award after its big win in 2020.

"This year's Emmy nominations are a testament to the strength of our show, particularly from the acting point of view," Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, said in a statement when nominations were announced in July. "Being a part of this show is so exciting because I have the chance to work with such talented and deserving actors."