Quinta Brunson, Nicholas Braun and More Stars React to Their 2022 Emmy Nominations

After the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced, your favorite stars from Ozark, Better Call Saul, The White Lotus and more shows spoke out about their recognition.

Watch: Jennifer Aniston Honors Dad in Sweet Surprise Tribute at 2022 Emmys

Hollywood's biggest stars are waking up to good news.

On July 12, Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero started the day off by announcing the nominations for the 2022 Emmys

Succession was the most-nominated program of 2022, earning an impressive 25 nods including Outstanding Drama Series. Ted Lasso was a close second with 20 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series.

As for limited series, The White Lotus cast and crew have a reason to celebrate with 20 nominations.

Unfortunately, not everyone received some love from the Television Academy. Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and the cast of This Is Us were just some of the talented stars who were left out of today's nominations.

At the same time, there are plenty of stars who deserve a round of applause for their work on the small screen. From Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson to The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario, see how your favorite actors are celebrating their nominations below.

And don't forget to mark your calendar for the 2022 Emmy Awards broadcasting live Sept. 12 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and Peacock.

 

Nicholas Braun, Succession

"It's wild. It's the dream really, to have this kind of thing happen. Seeing your name on the list feels surreal, especially opposite Christopher Walken. Didn't think that me and Christopher would be versing each other at any point. So the time has come."

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

"What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It's a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP's Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration."

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

"How thrilled am I to have been a part of the best of the best? This nomination is the delicious cherry on top of a beautiful cake."

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

"I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I've been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year.  I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated.  This show is one-of-a-kind and I'll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I'm thankful for everything."

 

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

"I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition. Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honor of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today. Thank you Emmy voters for this great compliment, and thank you to Quinta Brunson for the opportunity of a lifetime. It has been a joy and a blessing to portray Mrs. Barbara Howard on screen and honor the thousands of educators she represents across the country in doing so. Thank you again!"

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

"Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane! For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. I'm so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds! This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team. What a ride. I don't know what to say. I'm really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is fxxxing amazing."

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

"When I think about the work the incredible women in this category have done, I'm so deeply humbled to be among them. It really is an honor just to be nominated!"

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

"First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible."

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

"It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together."

José Andrés, We Feed People

"I never imagined such a beautiful film would one day be made about World Central Kitchen, paying tribute to the countless men and women who have joined us to always be there in emergencies around the world with a hot plate of food. This incredible honor is for all of them…and of course for Ron [Howard], his team at Imagine Documentaries, and the people of National Geographic, who have done an amazing job capturing the heart of not just what we do, or where we go, but why we show up. Each of us can ask that simple question, 'What can I do?' People everywhere can use their know-how in their community to join whatever organization responds to what they care about. Even in our darkest times, this is the light, showing others we care. Without empathy, nothing works. With it, imagine what is possible?"

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

"This is such an awesome surprise. Ozark was an incredible experience, I'm forever grateful for the opportunity and for Jason, Laura, Chris Mundy, Alexa Fogel, and the whole Ozark family. Ben will live in my heart always- it was an honor to play such a beautiful, complicated character."

Austin Winsberg, Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

"Wow! This is such a huge and unexpected honor! Thank you to the Emmy voters! Thank you to the tremendous cast and crew who put this entire movie together in no-time flat. Thank you to our amazing partners at Lionsgate for always believing in and sticking with Zoey's. And thank you to our friends and supporters at Roku for giving us a home and allowing Zoey to continue on her extraordinary journey! My heart is filled with songs at this moment!!!!"

Ron Howard, We Feed People

"This journey on We Feed People, has been so eye-opening. We are beyond thrilled by this incredible recognition from our peers. This honor is an extraordinary acknowledgment of the tremendous work of José Andrés and his team at World Central Kitchen. This film, at its core, is a story about volunteerism and all the good that can happen when we come together as one community. Their mission is inspiring and gives hope for our humanity. It is a true privilege for me and our team at Imagine Documentaries to share this honor with the team on this film, ​as well as our Emmy-nominated DP Kris Kaczor, and the entire team at National Geographic."

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game

"I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards. I hope that Squid Game's Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other's content beyond the barriers of culture and language."

