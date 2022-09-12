Elle Fanning, Zendaya and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Televisions biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the fashion stops for the 2022 Emmy Awards. But don't just take our word for it, take a look at all of the best dressed below.

Red carpet glam is back and better than ever, baby!

On Sept. 12, the 2022 Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson and airing on NBC and Peacock, kicked into high gear at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as television's biggest and brightest stars turned the red carpet into their own personal runway. (See every star here.)

And in true Hollywood style, there was no shortage of jaw-dropping looks that were worthy of their own golden statue. Case in point? Elle Fanning stunned in a dress that was a mixture of demure and daring.

The first-time Emmy nominee oozed old Hollywood glamour in a black floor-length strapless gown with a bouquet of floral embellishments on the top and a pink-lined skirt that featured a billowing train. The design's unexpected pop of color added oomph to the sleek, sophisticated look.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

Lily James channeled her inner Pamela Anderson in a shimmery bronze Versace dress, while Zendaya brought the wow factor in a strapless Valentino ballgown.

Quinta Brunson, Andrew Garfield and many more stars pulled out all of the stops for the star-studded affair. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed of the 2022 Emmys.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Angela Bassett
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Zendaya

In Valentino and Bulgari jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julia Garner
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Rachel Brosnahan
David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Melanie Lynskey

In custom Christian Siriano.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Kerry Washington

In Elie Saab.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Elle Fanning

In custom Sharon Long.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Lily James

In Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Christina Ricci
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Bowen Yang
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Rhea Seehorn
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Desi Lydic
Phil Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Ella Purnell
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Alexandra Daddario

In Christian Dior.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Nicholas Hoult
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Natasha Rothwell
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Connie Britton

In Monique Lhuillier.

Phil Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Liv Hewson
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Jean Smart
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham

In Dolce and Gabbana.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Britt Lower

In Cucculleli Shaheen dress, Reza jewelry, Roger Vivier clutch and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Sammi Hanratty
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Zuri Hall

