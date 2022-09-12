Elle Fanning, Zendaya and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Watch : Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

Red carpet glam is back and better than ever, baby!

On Sept. 12, the 2022 Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson and airing on NBC and Peacock, kicked into high gear at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as television's biggest and brightest stars turned the red carpet into their own personal runway. (See every star here.)

And in true Hollywood style, there was no shortage of jaw-dropping looks that were worthy of their own golden statue. Case in point? Elle Fanning stunned in a dress that was a mixture of demure and daring.

The first-time Emmy nominee oozed old Hollywood glamour in a black floor-length strapless gown with a bouquet of floral embellishments on the top and a pink-lined skirt that featured a billowing train. The design's unexpected pop of color added oomph to the sleek, sophisticated look.