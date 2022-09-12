Emmys 2022

See Lily James Channel Pamela Anderson on Red Carpet at 2022 Emmys

Lily James walked the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet in a metallic Versace ensemble. See her look that paid homage to the Emmy-nominated role she portrayed in Pam & Tommy.

By Kelly Gilmore Sep 12, 2022
Mamma Mia! Lily James just turned heads on the red carpet.

The 33-year-old arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 in a Versace ensemble that seemingly paid homage to Pamela Anderson. Lily's shimmering dress is reminiscent of the gold sequin gown that Pamela donned at the Baywatch world premiere in 2017(See every star on the 2022 Emmys red carpet here.)

Which shouldn't come as a surprise to viewers. After all, Lily did portray Pamela in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy—which has scored her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Lily's work for the role spanned much farther than just what audiences saw on screen, too. During filming for Pam & Tommy, Lily underwent a four-hour transformation which included hair, makeup and prosthetics. But the process was worth it, as she striked an uncanny resemblance to the Barb Wire actress.

Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag

Reflecting on the time-consuming role, Lily told Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox at the 2022 Oscars that it was "such a huge challenge." As for if she wants to play more Hollywood icons? She quipped with a laugh, "I'm done."

Scroll on to see Lily's best fashion moments through the years.

Versace Vixen

The Pam & Tommy actress channels the 90's supermodel era with this pink Versace gown at the 2022 Oscars. 

Quick Change

The actress opted for a darker, more dramatic look for the Vanity Fair Party. She wore an embellished black hi-low dress, tights and lots of diamonds!

Bubblegum Pink Princess

The actress takes a risk in a balloon sleeve top by Del Core and black high-waisted trousers at the Independent Spirt Awards. 

Put a Bow On It!

Bow down! The actress looks like a present, juxtaposing wavy rocker hair with a cream Valentino Haute Couture dress with oversized gold bow. 

What a Queen

She's a total royal and she knows it. This Oscar de la Renta dress came with a train fit for a woman with the crown. Bow down. 

Princess of Prints

You just can't go wrong with a flared hemline, florals and bare shoulders. Lily slayed from hair to shoes to makeup in this Emilia Wickstead dress.

Mama Mia's Hot Mama

This push-up style bodycon dress complements the actress just right at the premiere of her hit movie Mamma Mia. This look is courtesy of Brock Collection. 

A Vision In Black

The War and Peace actress is looking very glamours in this sheer-lined bustier-style Burberry gown. Can you pull off this minimal jewels look like Lily? 

Vintage Floral

The actress let every flower sway and hang in this amazing textured Preen dress. Check out that sleeve detailing. 

Ice Queen

We are wowed by this stunning high-low romper from Ulyana Sergeenko. Pairing baby blue with a deep V-neck and waist belt was a recipe for fashion fierceness. 

Stunning & Strapless

Lily looks like a classic star in this heart-shaped neckline dress from Ulyana Sergeenko. Are you getting the same Marilyn vibes we are? 

Colorful Chiffon

The actress serves major ballerina vibes in this multi-colored peek-a-boo Marni dress. 

Cinderella Blue

This lovely lady loves to show some leg. Here in this sexy Burberry blue, she could not look more fierce. 

British Elegance

According to this starlet, everything is more fun with fringe. Lily's custom Christopher Kane dress was complete with a chic waist belt and a sparkling diamond necklace to match her silver heels. 

Rocker Chic

The Downton Abbey star takes a step on the high-fashion side in this plumped and dotted Burberry gown with a bustier-style top. Iconic. 

Hollywood Glam

The Darkest Hour actress looks great in this silhouette style Alexander McQueen dress. And to top it off, it's laced with floral detailing. Wow!

A Flower in Bloom

It's safe to say the actress is the queen of prints and patterns in this chic midi Saloni dress. 

Vibrant in Florals

In this silk garden-inspired Alexander McQueen dress, Lily looks like a delicate flower from head to toe. 

Gold Star

Looking like a total angel, Lily lets all the sheer goodness flow in this cross-body Marchesa gown. 

Burberry Beauty

There's nothing like a cold shoulder to show your sexy side. We can thank Burberry for this stunning ensemble. 

Gothic Chic

If there's ever been a time you wanted to show some skin and not bare it all, take notes from this actress with her dark floral Erdem dress.

Simple Yet Stunning

Lily gives us total picnic vibes in this subtle Ralph Lauren dress paired with tan wedges. 

Hottie in the Harbor

Silk v-necks, side pockets and a hugging waistline? If this Ulyana Sergeenko dress isn't the look of all time we don't know what is. 

Sheer Sophisticatation

This star means business in this super classy midi Ulyana Sergeenko dress. We can learn a thing or two from a woman with puffed shoulders. 

Dark and Lovely

This star brings back the swooped neckline in this loose fitting side slit dress. She paired the look with black pumps and a natural beat. 

Frosted Tiers

If your not slaying your layers like this, your're doing it wrong. The Wrath of The Titans star slayed our souls in yet another shining sheer Elie Saab number. 

Star Power

You don't have to reach to the sky to catch this stunning star. Lily slays in this all black intergalactic look from Valentino. 

Cute as Buttons

No one could be more 'boss lady chic' in this stunning middle-slit grey number from Balenciaga. We're sure this beauty worked every angle of this spectacular dress.

Cute as Buttons

Simple and sweet is Lily's go-to. She steals the show in this elegant buttoned forearm dress by Dior. And those red pumps are just what the look needed. 

So Fresh, So Clean

We could take a few tips from this celeb on how to make white colorful. The star's animal print necklace was the perfect accent for this almost plain Jane look from Camilla and Marc.

