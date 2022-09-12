Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Zendaya Looks Straight Out of Classic Hollywood on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Already a queen of the big and small screen, Zendaya cemented herself as a queen of the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Check out the nominee's fabulous Valentino look.

Watch: BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

Zendaya's 2022 Emmys look has us feeling euphoric.

Returning to the awards for the first time since her historic Emmys win in 2020, the Euphoria leading lady pulled out all the stops on the Sept. 12 red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

She walked the carpet in a stunning, all-black Valentino gown, featuring a peplum bodice complete with a bow (not to mention, the dress has pockets!). To top it off, she paired the dress with a matching black headband and dazzling diamond jewelry. All she's missing is her arm candy, boyfriend Tom Holland. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

This year, the 26-year-old star racked up a total of four Emmy nominations—including her work as an executive producer on the second season of HBO's Euphoria, which is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Nominated a second time for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her starring role as Rue, Zendaya also snagged two Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nominations for the songs "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired," both featured on Euphoria season two.

photos
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

She previously took home her first-ever Emmy in 2020 for Lead Actress in a Drama for Euphoria's debut season, becoming the youngest actress to win the title at 24 years old.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Her latest red carpet ensemble certainly lives up to her past Emmys looks. In 2019, the Spider-Man star looked straight out of a comic book in her Poison-Ivy-inspired emerald dress, complete with dark red hair. And though 2020's festivities took place virtually, she didn't hold back with her gorgeous black and white polka dot Christopher John Rodgers gown.

Zendaya is currently filming the highly anticipated sequel Dune: Part Two with co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, and is also set to star in the 2023 film Challengers, directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino.

Tune in to the 2022 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 12, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

In Pamella Roland 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Bowen Yang

In Etro

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kate McKinnon

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jordan Klepper

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Ritter

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Melanie Lynskey

In Christian Siriano

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

