Love Island USA Pucker up With These Lime Crime Lip Products From Casa Amor

If you're wondering about the lipsticks and lip glosses from Peacock's Love Island USA, we've got you covered.

Peacock's Love Island USA cast members always manage to look fresh-faced and glamorous no matter what's going on, even with that combination of warm summer weather and drama-induced tears. It's truly remarkable how the women's makeup always look good. If you're curious about the products they're using, E! Insider got an exclusive glimpse inside the Love Island USA villa's glam room.

The cast has Drybar hair tools and styling products on hand to create those effortless beach waves, Sun Bum sunscreen and skincare essentials to keep their skin at its best, and super-hydrating under eye gels from Kocostar. Another popular beauty brand from this season of the show is Lime Crime. The cast used Lime Crime lip products during the kissing challenges at Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Star Mackenzie Dipman Shares Her Beauty Secrets Including a $9 Foundation

Lime Crime Products From Love Island USA

Lime Crime Soft Touch Lipstick

Lime Crime
Sold By Lime Crime

This effortlessly wearable lipstick is feather-light on your lips, soft, and non-drying. 

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Find Out the Big Twist Revealed at the End of The Bachelorette

3

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick

Lime Crime
Sold By Lime Crime

If you want a matte finish lipstick that really lasts, check this one out. It's richly pigmented, velvety soft, and it has great staying power.

Lime Crime Wet Cherry Lip Gloss

Lime Crime
Sold By Lime Crime

Get your shine on with this ultra-shiny gloss. Wear it on its own or on top of your favorite lipstick/lip liner.

While you're shopping, check out our roundup of the standout looks from Love Island Season 4.

