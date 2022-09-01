Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Breaks Silence on Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Rumors

Rob may have hung a TV in under seven minutes, but Scheana Shay gave E! News' Daily Pop the tea about Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss in under two.
The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sparked romance rumors at Scheana and Brock Davies' recent wedding, and in the newlyweds' first television interview as husband and wife, they gave their exclusive take on the supposed smooch Tom and Raquel shared.
"I personally did not see anyone else make out," Scheana said. "I heard."
The "Good as Gold" singer did see them "talking," she admitted. "I did not see anything further than that, but I heard."
Much of the internet has heard, too. A source told E! News on Aug. 25, just two days after Scheana and Brock's nuptials, that Tom and Raquel have been getting close—so much so that their flirtationship has started to become a source of "tension" for Tom and his ex Katie Maloney.
Katie, meanwhile, may have been involved in some drama of her own at the wedding. Brock recently claimed she was "disinvited and rocked up anyway for a girls trip," (which Katie denied) and he seemingly doubled down on that assertion while on Daily Pop. Asked which Vanderpump Rules cast members weren't in attendance, Brock explained that he and Scheana wanted their wedding to be intimate, and while they did share special moments with their friends and family, "you can't have an intimate moment when you have it at a public resort," Brock added. "I'll leave it at that."
Drama aside, the couple's big day was otherwise "perfect," Scheana said. "It was a dream come true."
The ceremony was particularly meaningful, as Scheana revealed that a rainbow appeared in the sky right before she walked down the aisle (even when it didn't rain that day!). "For my rainbow baby, she walked down the aisle," Scheana said of her and Brock's 16-month-old daughter, Summer Moon. "It was crazy."
The couple joked that Summer may have just been the flower girl, but she was the one who stole the spotlight during the wedding. Get an inside look at the destination affair below.
