Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is Pregnant 4 Months After Miscarriage

It's officially a Vanderpump Rules baby boom because Scheana Shay is pregnant!
The reality star is another cast member to announce they are expecting this year. The 35-year-old Bravo star broke the news of her pregnancy with boyfriend Brock Davies on Wednesday, Oct. 28 on Instagram. "IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!" she excitedly captioned a photo of Davies and herself holding up a pregnancy test and sonogram. "We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!"
In June, Shay shared publicly that she had suffered a miscarriage after expecting their first child. "I know that now I want this more than anything," she said at the time on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, reflecting on the difficult experience. "The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."
That time has officially come for Shay, who has been dating Davies since 2019.
"If I know what love is," he gushed to her on his Instagram page, "it's because of you!"
On September 30, the couple celebrated their first anniversary as a couple. "Omg I cannot believe it's been a year," Shay wrote on Instagram. "We have shared so many memories together already and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us! Thank you for loving me for me. You are my everything."
Davies also commemorated the occasion over on his page, writing, "You love me just right honey. This year has been one for the books. With every challenge we have become stronger and closer. Thank you @scheana."
Along with Shay's baby news, fellow and former Pump castmates Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder are all currently expecting. Time to raise a SUR cocktail—virgin, of course.