Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is Pregnant 4 Months After Miscarriage

Related : Scheana Shay - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

It's officially a Vanderpump Rules baby boom because Scheana Shay is pregnant!

The reality star is another cast member to announce they are expecting this year. The 35-year-old Bravo star broke the news of her pregnancy with boyfriend Brock Davies on Wednesday, Oct. 28 on Instagram. "IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!" she excitedly captioned a photo of Davies and herself holding up a pregnancy test and sonogram. "We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!"

In June, Shay shared publicly that she had suffered a miscarriage after expecting their first child. "I know that now I want this more than anything," she said at the time on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, reflecting on the difficult experience. "The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."

That time has officially come for Shay, who has been dating Davies since 2019.