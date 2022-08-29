Katie Maloney Responds to Brock Davies' Claim She Was Disinvited From His Wedding to Scheana Shay

After Brock Davies claimed that Katie Maloney was "disinvited" to his wedding with Scheana Shay, the Vanderpump Rules star called out his "untruths" in an Instagram comment.

By Paige Strout Aug 29, 2022 6:20 PMTags
TVReality TVWeddingsBravoCouplesCelebritiesVanderpump RulesScheana Marie ShayEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Are MARRIED!

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive seasons yet.

The cast of the Bravo series got together to celebrate Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding on Aug. 23, but one face was apparently missing from the actual ceremony: Katie Maloney. And while the reality star was in fact down in Cancun for some of the festivities, Brock recently revealed some drama supposedly went down before he and Scheana said "I do."

Replying to a comment on a Bravo fan account's Instagram post on Aug. 29, Brock wrote, "She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a 'girls trip.'" The post in question featured a snippet of a recent HollywoodLife article, claiming that Katie screamed at her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, after seeing him make out with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss before the wedding ceremony.

After another fan account shared Brock's comment, Katie wasted no time responding, as she commented, "I'm enjoying all the untruths."

This news comes after a source exclusively told E! News that Tom and Raquel have been growing closer together, something that has added "tension" between Katie and her ex.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

And with all the "he said, she said" going down, it looks like fans will have to wait to find out the truth on VPR's upcoming season 10.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hear Joey Logano's Surprising Confession About NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

2

All the Bombshells From Meghan Markle’s Rare Interview

3

Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Wedding Clip of Her Serenading Ben Affleck

Before the Mexico drama, things between the former couple—who divorced back in March—were pretty good. Katie even revealed on the Aug. 19 episode of her You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney podcast that they were thinking of celebrating their upcoming sixth wedding anniversary together, saying, "I don't think there's any rules."

Tom, who also appeared on the podcast episode, agreed, adding, "I think relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."

While filming on VPR season 10 is currently underway, fans can catch up on past seasons now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hear Joey Logano's Surprising Confession About NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

2

All the Bombshells From Meghan Markle’s Rare Interview

3

Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Wedding Clip of Her Serenading Ben Affleck

4
Exclusive

Love Island's Zeta Morrison Reveals What's Next for Her & Timmy

5

Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27

Latest News

Serena Williams and Her Daughter Ace Their Twinning Style at U.S. Open

YouTuber iJustine Details Battle With Life-Threatening Blood Clot

Hurry! These Can't-Miss Lululemon Labor Day Deals Are Selling Out Fast

This Purse Organizer With 16,900 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale Now for $13

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: $5 Deals From Tula, Clinique & More

Everything To Know About The Cleaning Lady’s New Addition

The Conners' Michael Fishman Exits the Comedy Ahead of Season 5