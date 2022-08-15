Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Returning to the U.K. Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Prince Harry Wins Small Legal Victory in Royals Family Feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back across the pond.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the United Kingdom and Germany this September to support a number of causes, a spokesperson for the couple announced on Aug. 15.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," the rep said in a statement.

So where will they be going? Harry and Meghan will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the U.K. on Sept. 5.

The event, per its website, brings together young leaders from every country and sector to drive social impact in-person and online. Attending delegates can listen to speeches, panels and workshops, and the event announced that Meghan will deliver a keynote address at the Opening Ceremony. In addition, the organization shared that Meghan and Harry will be meeting with a group of delegates whose work champions gender equality. Meghan has been a One Young World counselor since 2014 and has attended past summits.

"She has continued to work with and support a number of One Young World Ambassadors," the organization wrote on Instagram, "particularly those working for equal rights for women and girls."