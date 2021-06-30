Prince Harry Shares Heartfelt Message About Fatherhood During Surprise London Appearance

Watch : Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana at the Diana Awards

Prince Harry is continuing to support organizations close to his heart.

On June 30, the Duke of Sussex surprised the recipients of the 2021 WellChild Awards by presenting them with the honors at a private garden party held at Kew Gardens in London.

The event was hosted by WellChild, a national charity in the U.K. that supports children and young people living with serious illnesses so they can be cared for at home versus the hospital when possible. The awards are presented in the following categories: Inspirational Child and Young Person, Young Carer, Inspirational Doctor, Outstanding Health Professional and Volunteer.

According to a press release, Harry congratulated the winners as they received their awards and spoke with them about how the past year and a half has been for them and their families.

Harry was named patron of WellChild 14 years ago and since then, he's welcomed two children of his own with Meghan Markle: 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn Lilibet "Lili" Diana.