See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, a National Service of Thanksgiving was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral. See photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more royal family members.

Jun 03, 2022
RoyalsPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first official public appearance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3. According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, the ceremony, which was centered on the theme of public service, honored the queen's 70 years on the throne and included "bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns, to recognize and give thanks for The Queen's reign, faith and lifetime of service."

Meghan wore a white dress coat with a matching hat, pair of heels and gloves for the occasion. As for Harry, he donned a black morning suit tailcoat over a white shirt and pair of grey striped trousers along with his military medals and a tie.  

The couple walked hand in hand into the cathedral, where they joined royal family members for the service. They sat next to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra sat in the row ahead.

photos
70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II in Honor of Her Platinum Jubilee

They weren't the only royal family members in attendance. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, her husband Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, her son Peter Phillips and her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also there.

The Queen, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, did not come after experiencing what the Palace described as "some discomfort" during Trooping the Colour on June 2. Her son Prince Andrew was also not there and a Buckingham Palace spokesperson recently confirmed to NBC News that he tested positive for COVID-19.

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

While this is Harry and Meghan's first official public appearance amid the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration, they did attend Trooping the Colour. However, they did not appear on the Palace balcony as the queen made the decision to have working members of the royal family join her there. Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.

To see photos from the National Service of Thanksgiving and Trooping the Colour, scroll on.

Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William & Kate Middleton
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice
Humphrey Nemar/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall
Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Anne
Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock
Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor & James Viscount Severn
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Royal Family
DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Royal Family
DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William
DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Louis
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Duchess of Cambridge
MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince George
Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis
Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess Beatrice, Mia Grace Tindall
BACKGRID
Meghan Markle
BACKGRID
Prince Harry
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George, Prince Louie & Princess Charlotte
Shutterstock
Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Kate Middleton
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor & James, Viscount Severn
BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex & Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
photos
View More Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebration
