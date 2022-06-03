See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first official public appearance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3. According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, the ceremony, which was centered on the theme of public service, honored the queen's 70 years on the throne and included "bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns, to recognize and give thanks for The Queen's reign, faith and lifetime of service."
Meghan wore a white dress coat with a matching hat, pair of heels and gloves for the occasion. As for Harry, he donned a black morning suit tailcoat over a white shirt and pair of grey striped trousers along with his military medals and a tie.
The couple walked hand in hand into the cathedral, where they joined royal family members for the service. They sat next to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra sat in the row ahead.
They weren't the only royal family members in attendance. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, her husband Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, her son Peter Phillips and her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also there.
The Queen, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, did not come after experiencing what the Palace described as "some discomfort" during Trooping the Colour on June 2. Her son Prince Andrew was also not there and a Buckingham Palace spokesperson recently confirmed to NBC News that he tested positive for COVID-19.
While this is Harry and Meghan's first official public appearance amid the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration, they did attend Trooping the Colour. However, they did not appear on the Palace balcony as the queen made the decision to have working members of the royal family join her there. Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.
To see photos from the National Service of Thanksgiving and Trooping the Colour, scroll on.