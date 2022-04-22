Invictus Games 2025 to Mark Homecoming for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's ADORABLE Car Ride

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will celebrate the 2025 Invictus Games in a country very close to their hearts

The 2025 international Paralympic-style event for wounded and ill military veterans will be held in Canada, where the couple lived before their 2020 royal exit announcement (and where Meghan resided while working on Suits!). The competition—founded by the Duke of Sussex who served in the British Armed Forces for a decade—will take place Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

This installment of the Invictus Games will for the first time incorporate winter sports, such as alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton bobsledding and wheelchair curling.

"As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025," Harry said in a statement shared by the Invictus Games Foundation on April 22. "With deep respect, I'm also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities."