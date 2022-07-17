Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Join Long List of Celebs Who Married in Las Vegas

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Looks Back on First Romance With Ben Affleck

Whatever happened in Vegas did not stay in Vegas for Bennifer.

The world learned on July 17 that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Sin City the night before, months after they got engaged for the second time amid a rekindled relationship. The two, who first dated 20 years ago and then split in 2004, married in a ceremony in A Little White Wedding Chapel, north of the famous Las Vegas strip.

The venue was also the site of other celebrity weddings in the past: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchanged vows there in a surprise late-night ceremony after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Almost two months later, they had a second, larger wedding in France.

Also married at A Little White Wedding Chapel: Britney Spears and childhood friend Jason Alexander, during their infamous 2004 elopement. Their marriage was quickly annulled. Spears recently married her third husband, Sam Asghari in Southern California, while her ex-husband Kevin Federline married Victoria Prince in 2013 in....that's right, Las Vegas.