Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy's $2 Beauty Pick is a Must-Pack Item For Your Next Trip

If you have some summer travel plans booked, the next thing you need to do is start packing. Aside from picking out your vacation looks, there are some necessities that will help you get organized and feel comfortable for an upcoming trip. Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shared the tech gadgets, luggage, beauty products, clothes, and more affordable travel must-haves.
"I'm talking about all things travel," Madison told Amazon shoppers during a recent livestream. The reality TV star promised, "I will show you all the little things that I've been able to find to make my travel experience very comfortable."
If you want maximum comfort without busting your budget, Madison has some innovative, must-shop product picks, including a gadget that turns the airplane headphone jack into a Bluetooth-compatible device. She found a mini phone mount, so you can stream your favorite shows on your next flight. She even has a $2 must-have that she brings on each trip.
Shop Madison's practical, problem-solving recommendations before your next vacation.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Madison LeCroy's Amazon Picks.
1. Gildan Adult Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt- 38,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes- 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. iMangoo Shockproof Carrying Case- 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Teapile TSA Approved Containers- 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. iWALK Mini Portable Charger- 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo- 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses- 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Perilogics Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount- 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Pajama Set Picks
Nufiwi Women Pajamas Set Button
"I'm in pajamas right now, but I don't think that you would be able to tell. The quality of this is super nice. It is like a silk. You can even wear this top with jeans and a sneaker. They have the faux fur detail. They're super comfortable. I'm wearing a medium. They fit just right. I prefer my pajamas to be oversized, so if you want to bump up a size for this, I would probably do so. It has a cute little bow in the front that you can tie."
"You will look put-together at the airport. You never know who you're gonna meet at the Sky Lounge. These are a dupe for the Sleeper pajamas. They are definitely one of the pricier pajama companies. Pay a little bit less and then you can have every color without breaking the bank."
This also comes in pink.
Madison LeCroy's Luggage and Packing Picks
American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
"I'm gonna tell you about the luggage that I've been covering recently. This is under $100. I love the color. A lot of people don't have this. I had a black bag before. I feel like this is like a knock off of the Away bags, which I love. I like to switch up my luggage once every two years. It does come in five other colors if pink is not your vibe. This is the medium one. I can fit a five day trip in this, if I roll everything."
This suitcase comes in five sizes and seven colorways. It has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
"I want to show you this passport holder. I have it in pink and I have one in navy for my son. Look at how awesome this is. There's a pen inside of here. It's chic, clean, very nice, and a good quality. I highly suggest getting this for you and your family. It comes in 30 colors."
This comes in 36 colors and it has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended this too.
Marc Jacobs Women's The Small Traveler Tote
"I think a tote bag is essential for traveling. You have your snacks. You have your magazines. This Marc Jacobs tote bag is cute. You can also wear it as a crossbody. The material of this is durable. It's definitely a good investment. It has so many good compartments inside. It's organization on another level."
Teapile TSA Approved Containers, 3oz Leak Proof Travel Accessories Toiletries
"These travel bottles are three ounces each. I like these because they're leak-proof. This is a silicone, so it's easy to get all the product out of it. I don't like to switch up my body wash or my body lotion. Whatever I use is what I continue to use when I travel. That's why I find that this little set is a good one. There are containers for eye cream, lip balm, and moisturizer. This is a good find and I think that they're cute. It has toothbrush covers too."
This set comes in multiple colorways and it has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow - Premium Soft 2 in 1 Airplane Blanket with Soft Bag Pillowcase
"This is a cute pillow that I think everybody needs. And a blanket. This is a great blanket."
You can use this as a blanket or put it in the traveling case to create a pillow. It comes in six colorways and it has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pactive Packing Cubes for Travel, 9-Piece Set
"These little bags keep everything organized."
This set comes in 8 colors and it has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Tech Picks
Airfly Pro Wireless Transmitter/Receiver With Audio Sharing for up to 2 AirPods/Wireless Headphones to Any Audio Jack for Use on Airplanes, Boats or in Gym, Home
"This is one of Amazon's bestselling products. Another reason why I love this is the fact that it was invented by a small family business in Charleston. My fiance got me on this. It sticks into the TV screen on the airplane and then you can just use your AirPods. It's a Bluetooth hookup. It has a 16-hour battery life, which I think is really impressive. You won't have to use headphones with cords. This thing is amazing. I love that. I think this is a good gift or a stocking stuffer."
This product has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iMangoo Shockproof Carrying Case Hard Protective EVA Case Impact Resistant Travel 12000mAh Bank Pouch Bag USB Cable Organizer
"This is an organizing case here. This keeps your cords from being all over your bag. I would suggest getting this. You can fit everything in there."
This organizer comes in 10 colorways and it has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable
"This is the size of a lipstick and this is great. This is just a chic, cute way to charge it right up and not take up so much space. How cute is that? I love it. You can still be on your phone and it's not annoying."
This charger comes in four colorways and you can use it to charge AirPods too. It has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Perilogics Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount
"This hooks onto the tray on the back of the seat. It will just hold your cell phone. How many times are you looking down getting tech neck? This just keeps it straight ahead. Don't even worry about it. Fold it up and put it in that pink organizer case. This is for those long travel days."
This also comes in lavender. The phone mount has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Beauty Picks
Deweisn Folding Travel Mirror With 72 Leds 3 Colors Light Modes
"This folding travel mirror is great. You can throw it in your tote bag. It has the light. The mirror has three light settings. It's good. You can sit it on top of the table or pick it up and hold it. It's a lightweight mirror. I put it in the middle of my clothes when it packs, so it doesn't break."
This mirror comes in five colorways and it has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
"I've used this in the jars and the tube. I wear this all the time."
Amazon has this lip balm in 5 scents.
Neutrogena Make-Up Remover Cleansing Towelettes, 7 Count
"These are great because we're always hauling around that big one that is too many. You only need seven. This is pretty much all you need [for travel]."
This set of wipes has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lightweight Hair Dryer with Diffuser, Professional Ionic Blow Dryer, Negative-Ion Fast Drying Damage Protection Hairdryer, 3 Heat / 3 Speed Settings, 2 Concentrator Nozzles, for Home & Travel
"Add this hairdryer to your cart. I promise you that you will be like 'Dyson who? This is amazing.' I swear this thing is like under two pounds. How cute is this? It's chic and light. This thing has a lot of power. It gives it enough power to get the job done quickly and efficiently. It comes with a diffuser for curly hair and a concentrator. On Southern Charm Season 6, my son did his own hair. This is what he uses."
Gillette Venus Mini ComfortGlide White Tea Razors for Women, Includes 1 Venus Razor Mini Handle, 3 Razor Blade Refills, 1 Travel Case
"These are mini razors. How cute is that? It comes with different blades."
These razors have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint - 24 Count (4 Pack)
"These are the secret to white teeth. These are Colgate mini toothbrushes. I have these in my car. They have a little pick on the other end. Teach your kids the good hygiene."
These disposable toothbrushes have 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Drink Picks
The Cocktail Box Co.
"This is a cocktail in a box. It's all the little things you can add to your cocktail on a flight if you want to be a little bougie."
Madison LeCroy's Swimsuit Picks
Summer Mae One Piece Retro U Back Swimsuits Tummy Control
"I just pick classic. This is timeless, not going out of style. We're talking like if Pamela Anderson and Meredith Blake had a baby vibe. You're gonna look slim and chic."
This suit comes 12 colorways.
Madison LeCroy's Hat Picks
Verabella Sun Hats for Women UPF 50+- Lightweight Foldable/Packable
"This is very Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap. This would look cute with hair up in a bun or a bob. This also comes in other colors."
This hat comes in 9 colors. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Comhats Womens Floppy Summer Sun Beach Straw Hat UPF50 Foldable Wide Brim
"This one has a little strap for you active moms out there. I like the little bow on the back. I think that looks cute, especially with a messy bun. Let's protect the face."
This hat is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It comes in 12 colorways and it has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Sunglasses Picks
Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
"These sunglasses are kind of like Hailey Bieber, you know? Or they're Princess Diana in her sweatshirt and biker shorts. This is a good find, especially when you're traveling."
These sunglasses come in 12 colorways and they have 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have been recommended by Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow, and The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti.
Madison LeCroy's Fashion Picks
Wudfeel Rainbow Striped Long Sleeve Loose Crochet Striped Hollow Out Mini
"This is cute. Throw this over a white bikini with some flip flops. It's a mini."
This comes in 4 colorways.
Ivay Women's Summer Tank Top
"This is a summer tank top. We have 30 colors in this. This is one of those things I have 300 of. It is your basic, white tank top. I like this one because it's not super tight. You could tie it up with a skirt. This is great every day with jeans or to wear on your way to your destination."
This tank comes in 29 colorways.
Esobo Crossover High Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants
"My girlfriend found these pants. They're like a legging. I love a crossover legging. I think it's super flattering on all body types and makes the waist look snatched. It has a flare on the bottom with a slit, so it looks super cute with a sneaker and it's different than your basic legging. Flares are in."
These come in 12 colorways.
Fixmatti Knitted High Neck Sweater Wide Leg Pant Set
"I love these little sets. I love monochromatic. This is brown. It does come in 20 other colors. I think this is great for a plane ride. It's a trouser pant with a little hem. You can pair that with a sneaker."
This set comes in 25 colorways.
Gildan Adult Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
"This is a men's crewneck sweatshirt. It comes in so many colors. It's oversized."
This sweatshirt comes in 18 colors and it has 38,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Champion Women's Reverse Weave Cropped Cut-Off Hoodie, Left Chest C
"This is a cropped sweatshirt. I think this is cute and sporty."
This cropped sweatshirt comes in 25 colors and it has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NexiEpoch Buttery Soft Leggings- Set of 2
"This is a set with two leggings, which I think is good for traveling."
These leggings come in 20 colorways and they have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Shoe Picks
Fitory Womens Open Toe Slipper With Cozy Lining
"These are Birkenstock dupes. They're fluffy. I also wear these after yoga."
These shoes come in 14 colors and they have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Clothing Care Picks
Polardo Steamer for Clothes
"This is a little clothing steamer. How cute is this? My hand is literally the size of this steamer. It is super powerful. You can throw this in your bag and it's not heavy to travel with."
This steamer has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miamica Travel Laundry Bag
"This laundry bag is convenient for me because a lot of the time, my trips are back to back and I separate the clothes that need to be dry cleaned or washed."
This laundry bag comes in 7 colorways.
If you're looking for more affordable picks from Madison, she said that she uses this $6 product nonstop.