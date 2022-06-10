Britney Spears Says She Had "Panic Attack" Before "Spectacular" Wedding to Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Britney Spears is a Mrs., and her loneliness certainly ain't killing her no more.

One day after saying "I do" to Sam Asghari June 9, the singer reflected on her fairytale wedding and some bumps on the road to her castle.

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!!" she said on Instagram on June 10. "It was the most spectacular day !!!"

She said she was "so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together."

Despite the stress, Britney recalled how her "fantastic" wedding team created "literally a dream castle" for the event. "The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better," she gushed. "I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"