Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

See Every Photo From Their Intimate Wedding

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Almost two decades after stirring controversy at the 2003 MTV VMAs, Britney Spears and Madonna reunited at the "Toxic" singer's wedding to Sam Asghari and reenacted their famous kiss.

By Corinne Heller Jun 10, 2022 3:57 PMTags
MusicBritney SpearsMadonnaWeddingsNostalgiaMTV VMAs
Watch: Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Kiss me baby, one more time!

Sam Asghari wasn't the only one to get some lip action with Britney Spears at their intimate wedding June 9. As it turns out, Madonna also got to share a kiss with the fellow singer at the reception, recreating their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards smooch.

In case you need a refresher, the two pop queens first locked lips while opening the award show, ultimately becoming one of the most talked about moments in pop culture history.

Of course, Madonna wasn't the only superstar on hand to celebrate the newlyweds. Other guests included the singer's longtime pal Paris Hilton and her mom Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the bride's wedding dress.

As for the dress, Britney walked down the aisle in a short-sleeve, off-the-shoulder, V-neck with a thigh-high slit, paired with a cathedral-length veil and white Versace pumps.

photos
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

Britney and Sam exchanged vows at a Los Angeles venue, inside a white tent decorated with elaborate displays of pink and white roses. At the reception, held in the same area, the bride sported a few party styles, including a red fringed mini dress.

And party they did. Britney, Madonna and Selena danced to "Toxic," according to a source, while the pop star joined Paris for a duet of "Stars Are Blind." In addition, Drew and Donatella joined them all to sing Madonna's "Vogue."

Though fans may have noticed a few names MIA from the guest list. Britney's parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were not invited, a source shared with E! News. Meanwhile, sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 (with ex Kevin Federline) were also not by mom's side for the big day. As Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent told TMZ, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Want to feel part of the big day? Keep reading to see all the pics from inside…

Trending Stories

1

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

2

All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

3

See Every Photo From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Intimate Wedding

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Bride & Groom
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
All in the Details
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Versace Everything
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Venue
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Wedding Bling
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
And Rings
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Here Comes the Bride
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Madonna & Britney
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Britney, Drew Barrymore & Selena Gomez
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Invitations
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Star-Studded Festivities
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Donatella Versace
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Time to Dance
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Stylish Affair
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Madonna & Britney
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Donatella Versace
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Britney & Sam
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Floral Sensation
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Dress
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Showing Off the Veil
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Model Behavior
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Congratulations!
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Horse-Drawn Carriage
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Star-Studded Ceremony
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Cozy on the Dance Floor
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Celeb Pals
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Sleek Suit
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

2

All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

3

See Every Photo From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Intimate Wedding

4

What Jennifer Lopez Really Thought of Sharing NFL Stage With Shakira

5
Exclusive

What’s Next for Todd and Julie Chrisley After Guilty Verdict