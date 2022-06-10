Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Restraining Order Against Her Ex Jason Alexander

Watch : Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander CRASHES Her Wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari took legal action against Jason Alexander following his attempt to crash their wedding.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the newlyweds were granted an emergency protective order against Jason, who was briefly married to Britney in 2004, after the 40-year-old was arrested at their wedding venue on June 9⁠. The docs stated that Jason must stay at least 100 yards away from Britney and Sam, as well as the pop star's Los Angeles home, until the order expires on June 17.

Jason was charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery in connection to the incident, per booking records obtained by E! News. He was booked on Thursday evening, hours after he showed up at the location of Britney and Sam's intimate nuptials uninvited.

In an Instagram Live that was screen-recorded by social media users, Jason filmed himself as he arrived at the venue and was overheard telling a worker there: "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"