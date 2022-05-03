2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Between Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress and Kylie Jenner rocking a bridal-inspired ensemble, the family turned heads in jaw-dropping looks at Met Gala 2022.

There's just so much fashion to keep up with!

The 2022 Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as they—for the first time ever—all graced the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," this year's event asked its guests adhere to a "Gilded Glamour" dress code—and the reality TV family understood the assignment. (See the all the red carpet looks here.)

Making her Met Gala debut, Khloe Kardashian dressed to impress in a stunning Moschino gown, while her sister Kourtney Kardashian—also there for the first time—was the perfect mixed of glam and punk as she coordinated with her fiancé Travis Barker

Of course, Met Gala regular Kendall Jenner brought her style A-game, wearing a sheer crop top paired with a dramatic full skirt. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner returned to The Met's iconic staircase in a bridal-inspired look from Off-White—completed with a long, ruffled skirt and a wedding veil—after skipping last year's soiree.

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

As for Kim Kardashian, she and boyfriend Pete Davidson turned heads during their first-ever Met Gala together, posing for photographs as they made their way up the museum's iconic staircase. While Pete opted for a classic black suit similar to the one he wore to the recent 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Kim rocked a piece of American history in the crystal embellished gown Marilyn Monroe famously had on while singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The SKIMS mogul switched into a replica of the dress, originally created by Bob Mackie, once she was inside the party, according to Vogue.

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," she told the publication. "Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs."

For more Kardashian-Jenner fashion, keep scrolling for a closer look at the family's big night out!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut as a couple at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
White Hot

For fashion's biggest night, Kylie Jenner wore a wedding-inspired ensemble from Off-White.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Coordinating Couple

Kourtney Kardashian matched her fiancé Travis Barker in a black-and-white look.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner sashayed down the red carpet in a sheer top and a full skirt.

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Met Gala Debut

Khloe Kardashian oozed glamour in a golden Moschino gown.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kardashians Assemble

The sisters gathered at the top of the Met Gala steps for a family photo.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Keeping Up

Kris Jenner told Live From E! that her elegant look was inspired by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Blonde Moment

To honor the evening's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Kim wore a Bob Mackie gown originally created for Marilyn Monroe.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sister, Sister

Kylie and Khloe strike a fierce pose while inside The Met.

