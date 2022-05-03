Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Blushing Bride in Wedding-Inspired 2022 Met Gala Gown

Queen Kylie has arrived.
Since making her Met Gala debut in 2016, Kylie Jenner has become an iconic attendee at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser in NYC—and this year is no exception.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stunned on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on May 2 in a floor-length white gown that has us hearing wedding bells (see every star on the red carpet here). Kylie's bridal-inspired look, which was designed by Off-White, the brand of designer Virgil Abloh who passed away this past November, featured a long, ruffled skirt and a white bodice with sheer detailing and short sleeves.
Kylie completed her gorgeous ensemble with a wedding veil and a backwards white baseball cap over her long black hair.
While Kylie's other half (and potential future husband?) Travis Scott wasn't by her side at the bash, her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner also hit the carpet in head-turning looks. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also made their Met Gala debuts in show-stopping ensembles.
Kylie loves to change it up from year to year at fashion's biggest night out.
She's worn everything from a sparkling silver number with nude illusion panels to a purple Las Vegas showgirl-inspired Versace gown adorned with hundreds of feathers and a purple wig to match.
The 2022 gala marks the Kylie Cosmetics founder's first Met appearance since giving birth to her and Travis' baby boy—formerly named Wolf Webster—in February 2022.
In March, Kylie got candid about her postpartum struggles six weeks after welcoming her second child.
"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy," Kylie said in an Instagram story. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter [Stormi Webster]...It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."
"It's okay not to be okay," Kylie, 24, added. "Once I realized that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy' and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth."
