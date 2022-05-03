2022 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid Makes a Red Hot Entrance in Leather Corset at 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala was lucky number seven for Gigi Hadid! Take a look at what she wore to her seventh consecutive appearance to the prestigious fashion event on May 2.

By Gabrielle Chung May 03, 2022
Red CarpetMet GalaCelebritiesGigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid is bringing the edge to the 2022 Met Gala.

Like many stars who were dressed to impress, the supermodel turned heads when she strutted up the red carpet steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2.

For fashion's biggest night, the 27-year-old came to slay in a scarlet patient leather corset and matching skin-tight pants. She capped off her monochromatic look with hot red knee-high boots and a bold crimson lip. And of course, a truly stunning jacket. (See what other stars wore on the red carpet here.)

The outing marks Gigi's seventh consecutive appearance at the Met Gala. Back in 2015, she made her debut at the prestigious event in a plunging scarlet red gown by Diane von Furstenberg. Since then, the model has graced the red carpet in designs from Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, Michael Kors and Prada.

Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

Gigi has certainly seen a lot of changes in her life since her very first Gala. After all, she became a mom when she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai, in 2020.

Earlier this year, Gigi gushed about her "awesome" baby girl. "She's just so smart, and she's so aware," she told InStyle. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Looking back on her first year as a parent, Gigi continued, "I still can't believe it. It's wild. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my god. Where did you come from?'"

And while she and Zayn, 29, have called it quits again, she told the outlet that she's learned to find the silver lining to things.

"I've been reminded that when we get time with people," she shared, "just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there's something hard, find something beautiful in it."

