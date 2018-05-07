Gigi Hadid's Gown Mirrors the Beauty of Stained Glass at the Met Gala

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., May. 7, 2018 6:13 PM

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 2018 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid was a walking piece of art on the Met Gala red carpet.

In honor of this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," the model appeared wearing a multicolored, asymmetrical gown with sheer, glittering fabric, courtesy of Versace. The design of the gown looks very similar to a stained glass window of a flower floating in water, which you could very well see in a historical cathedral. Co-host of the event, Donatella Versace, personally picked out this design for the star, pointing to the beauty and impact of the design. 

To pair with her museum-worthy gown, the star wore statement diamond earrings and simple black heeled sandals. Her makeup is relatively simple, featuring nude lipstick, rosy cheeks and dramatic lashes. With a middle part, her hairstylist created a voluminous hairstyle with embellished hair pins, sitting just above her ears.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Last year, Gigi wore an asymmetrical gown as well. However, instead of the beautiful imagery, she opted for nude Tommy Hilfiger gown with layers of tulle on one side and black sheer stockings.

All in all, it's easy to say that this model knows how to stun on the red carpet.

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna Continues Her Reign as Pope of the Met Gala Red Carpet

