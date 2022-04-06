Why Pregnant Sharna Burgess Says Her Baby Boy Already "Takes After His Dad" Brian Austin Green

Like father, like son.
Although Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's little one has yet to make his debut, the Dancing With the Stars pro recently revealed how their baby boy is already taking after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star.
"So every time I try and film this belly moving, this boy moving, right, he stops," she said in her Instagram Stories on April 5. "He's completely camera shy. Absolutely does not take after his mother. Definitely takes after his dad."
Indeed, Burgess noted their bundle of joy "already doesn't appreciate me filming him," calling the move "definitely a dad trait."
The Mirrorball trophy winner also gave her fans a peek at her baby bump, which, as she noted in an April 6 post is "growing rapidly now."
Burgess, 36, and Green, 48, announced her pregnancy in mid-February. "And suddenly my world would never be the same," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional."
The mom-to-be revealed that their baby boy is due around July 4. "@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you," she continued. "How did we get so lucky."
Since then, Burgess has continued to keep her followers in the loop, sharing everything from the occasional "bumpdate" and pregnancy cravings to footage from the moment she found out she's expecting.
"It wasn't planned," she wrote in part of a video, "but the timing couldn't have been more perfect."
Green is already dad to 20-year-old Kassius, whose mom is Green's ex Vanessa Marcil, as well as 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Journey, who he shares with ex Megan Fox (who's engaged to Machine Gun Kelly). And it won't be long before Burgess enters parenthood, too.
"3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent," Burgess excitedly wrote in a March 14 Instagram video. "I have no idea what I'm doing but I'm surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I'm meant for this. I'm meant for him."