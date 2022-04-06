Why Pregnant Sharna Burgess Says Her Baby Boy Already "Takes After His Dad" Brian Austin Green

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

Like father, like son.

Although Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's little one has yet to make his debut, the Dancing With the Stars pro recently revealed how their baby boy is already taking after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

"So every time I try and film this belly moving, this boy moving, right, he stops," she said in her Instagram Stories on April 5. "He's completely camera shy. Absolutely does not take after his mother. Definitely takes after his dad."

Indeed, Burgess noted their bundle of joy "already doesn't appreciate me filming him," calling the move "definitely a dad trait."

The Mirrorball trophy winner also gave her fans a peek at her baby bump, which, as she noted in an April 6 post is "growing rapidly now."

Burgess, 36, and Green, 48, announced her pregnancy in mid-February. "And suddenly my world would never be the same," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional."

The mom-to-be revealed that their baby boy is due around July 4. "@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you," she continued. "How did we get so lucky."