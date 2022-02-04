Sharna Burgess Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brian Austin Green

Watch : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Brian Austin Green's family is getting a little bigger.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, the couple confirmed in pictures obtained by E! News. In the photos, taken in Hawaii and published on Feb. 4, Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her baby bump.

For the maternity shoot, the 48-year-old actor was casually clad in a salmon-colored T-shirt, floral shorts and straw hat, while Sharna, 36, bared her growing belly in a white bikini. At one point during the shoot, Brian lifted Sharna up in his arms as the dancer smiled. The two were also spotted sharing a romantic kiss by the water.

This will be the fifth child for Brian—who shares sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9, with estranged wife Megan Fox and 19-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil—and the first for Sharna. Brian's divorce from Megan, who recently got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, is still pending finalization.