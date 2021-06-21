Fast & Furious 9KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo With His 4 Kids

In honor of Father’s Day, Brian Austin Green posted a sweet photo with his four children. The 90210 alum shares son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil and three kids with ex Megan Fox.

Father's Day family fun!
 
Over the weekend, to celebrate the special holiday, Brian Austin Green posted a sweet snap of himself enjoying the festivities alongside his four children. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor shares son Kassius, 19, with his ex, Vanessa Marcil and three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 with soon-to-be ex-wife, Megan Fox.
 
"Happy Father's Day everyone!!!" the star captioned the June 20 Instagram post. He also added a special shout-out to the photographer, writing, "Thank you baby for taking such an amazing pic for me."
 
And the special person who's behind snapping the precious pic? Brian's girlfriend and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. The 35-year-old ballroom dancer also had a sweet response for her boyfriend's shout-out, commenting, "Happy Father's Day, baby. You're amazing."
 
The two first sparked dating rumors back in December when they were photographed on a romantic Hawaiian getaway. Two months later, in mid-February, Sharna confirmed the relationship when gushing about Brian and his kids in an interview with The Morning Show.

"He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife—uh, ex-wife—have raised three beautiful children," Sharna shared. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

As far as how Brian is co-parenting with his ex, Megan (the pair separated in May 2020), Sharna had admirable words for the two, adding, "I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it, into their world."

And what a cute world it looks to be!

