Do You Know These Taylor Swift Facts All Too Well? Test Your Knowledge

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

Long story short—Taylor Swift has already achieved a great deal in her career. And this Sunday, April 3, the superstar singer could add to her long list of accolades by picking up her 12th Grammy award.

Swift is nominated in the Album of the Year category at the 2022 Grammys for her record evermore. (She's up against Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West.)

Last year, at the 2021 Grammys, the 32-year-old singer received the honor in the same category for evermore's sister album, folklore. Swift actually made history with that win, becoming the first woman to score Album of the Year at the Grammys for the third time. (She previously received the honor for albums Fearless and 1989.)

So, will she make it four this weekend? While we wait and see, E! News is taking a look back at some of Swift's milestones over the years, her advice to fans and a few enchanting details about her love life.