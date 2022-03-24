Bow Down to Wanda Sykes, Nikki Glaser and More of the Funniest Women in Comedy

In honor of historic Oscar hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, E! News rounded up a list of the best female comedians killing it right now.

Get ready for lots of laughs.

Between the historic trio of funny women hosting the 2022 Oscars and Women's History Month, March is the perfect time to show some love to the many queens of comedy.

So, ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27—where Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will become the first three women to co-host the ceremony together—we're shining the spotlight on stand-up's finest, including Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Aparna Nancheria, Nicole Byer and Nikki Glaser (who will star her very own E! show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, in May).

Keep scrolling for a rundown of these comedy stars, their stand-up specials and what else they're working on, from films and TV shows to books and podcasts. Then, come March 27, make sure to tune in to the Oscars to see the ultimate trio take the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. 

Happy laughing!

Female Comedians Killing It Right Now

