The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times.

The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each hour, but now the award show—slated for Sunday, March 27—is aiming to have three hosts in total, according to The New York Times.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, three people haven't hosted the Oscars in 35 years and the 2022 show will mark the first time "that many women held the emcee position in a single evening." The outlet notes that each comedian will host a one-hour block of the ceremony, with Amy kicking off the show.

Three hosts is quite different from the past three years of ceremonies, when there was no host at all. The most recent host was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. Other recent emcees include Chris Rock in 2016, Neil Patrick Harris in 2015 and Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, when she created the infamous selfie from the ceremony that was the most retweeted photo in history until 2017.