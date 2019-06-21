See Regina Hall's Best Style Moments of All Time

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 3:00 AM

Regina Hall will host the 2019 BET Awards this weekend!

That's right! The Little actress will take the stage for the hosting duties on Sunday, June 23. In addition to hosting the show, Hall has also been nominated for the Best Actress award alongside her co-star Issa Rae, as well as Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis. Hall and Rae's Little co-star, Marsai Martin, is also nominated at the ceremony for the YoungStars Award. She received the nod alongside Caleb Mclaughlin, Lyric RossMichael Rainey Jr., and Miles Brown.

In celebration of the upcoming award show, we're taking a trip down fashion lane with Hall. The stylish actress knows how to rock an outfit, whether she's at a star-studded event or simply out and about.

Photos

Regina Hall's Best Style Moments

So, before we see all of the stars hit the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards, let's take a look at Hall's style evolution over the years!

Regina Hall, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Vanity Fair

The actress strikes a pose at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Regina Hall, Think Like a Man Too Premiere, 2014

SPE, Inc./Eric Charbonneau

Premiere Perfect

For the Think Like a Man Too premiere in June 2014, Hall stunned in this matching jacket and shorts ensemble.

Regina Hall, 2016 BET Awards

Allen Berezovsky/ Getty Images

Award Show Stunner

Hall turned heads in this gorgeous cut-out dress at the 2016 BET Awards.

Regina Hall, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Aqua Awesome

The following year, Hall had cameras flashing as she arrived in an aqua blue one-shoulder dress.

Regina Hall, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sheer Sensation

The actress looked beautiful as she attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party in this Tadashi Shoji design.

ESC: Regina Hall, 2018 BET Awards, Best Dressed

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Lovely in Yellow

At the 2018 BET Awards, Hall smiled for cameras in this yellow strapless dress.

Regina Hall, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Oscar-Worthy Ensemble

While attending the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Hall hit the carpet in this gorgeous Georges Chakra halter dress.

Regina Hall

BACKGRID

Stunning Street Style

The Girls Trip star makes the sidewalk look like a red carpet in this dress and jacket combination.

Regina Hall, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

First Monday in May

Hall attended the 2019 Met Gala, which had a "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, in a Gucci x Dapper Dan design. You can find out the inspiration behind her Met Gala look HERE!

Regina Hall

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

So Chic

How beautiful does Hall look in this high-waisted skirt and matching button-up shirt?

The 2019 BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
