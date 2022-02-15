Watch Nikki Glaser Announce New E! Series By Hilariously Roasting the Network

Home is where the heart is...right?
That's what Nikki Glaser is about to find out. The hit comedian, podcast host and roastmaster is uprooting from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle to return to her hometown of St. Louis on E!'s new series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, during which she'll embark on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery.
As Nikki herself puts it in this sneak peek, the entire situation is "thoroughly chaotic."
Thankfully, she'll be able to lean on her parents Julie and EJ Glaser, her childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson, her platonic roommate Andrew Collin and even her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy. And despite being 1,800 miles from Hollywood, Nikki's focus will remain sharp as she continues to hustle more than ever to make sure her star stays on the rise.
So, to kick off the madness, Nikki's doing what she does best: Roasting the network "that was insane enough to greenlight" the show.
"The first time someone told me, 'Nikki, you're gonna be on E!'" she begins in the clip, "was when I was about to walk into the EDM tent at a music festival. But the second time I was told, 'Nikki, you're gonna be on E!' I was like, 'Oh, so, like, the streaming services said no?'"
Jokes! Jokes! After all, "I'm so honored to be on this network that introduced me to some of my biggest comedic influences," Nikki adds. "Chelsea Handler, Joel McHale, the before faces on Botched..."
Ultimately, Nikki's only real problem with E! is the exclamation mark.
"Any time I try to tell someone about my show, it seems like I'm screaming at them," she explains. "I've told E! that I want them to change it to a period, but they're not into it."
Mark her words, though: "Nikki Glaser is getting her period!"
"I hope I do, actually," she adds. "I'm really late."
Uh-oh. Hear more from the newly minted reality TV star in the above sneak peek!
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres Sunday, May 1 from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes, only on E!.