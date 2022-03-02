Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Spring Amazon Fashions Including Date Night Outfits

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"I have boxes upon boxes coming daily from Amazon with new looks. I ball on a budget," Lala Kent shared during a recent Amazon Live session. That's a very relatable sentiment to most Amazon shoppers. The Vanderpump Rules star said, "I'm excited we get to talk about all my new obsessions that I found on Amazon. We are talking about all of my spring finds. It may not feel like spring is around the corner, but it is."
The newly single Bravolebrity shared some date night looks along with some outfits inspired by Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and her former co-stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.
TL;DR: Here are the most-loved items from Lala's picks.
1. Feisedy Vintage Women Butterfly Sunglasses- 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Lrady Women's Long Sleeves Bodysuit Off Shoulder- 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag- 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Levi's Women's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans- 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kmbangi Floral Print Cardigan for Women
"I've ventured out of my comfort zone with this shirt I got from Amazon. It is such a vibe, you guys. This is a floral print cardigan. It's a little crop top action. I'm obsessed with this floral print cardigan. It's so cute. It's super 70s. I actually got it because Kristen Doute had a 70s-themed birthday party. It's the perfect little crop with a high-waisted pant. It's just enough."
This top is available in 43 colors.
Levi's Women's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans
"I paired that sweater with my Levi's that are high-rise with a boot cut. They do have a little bit of a flare, but they hug so cute and they make the backside look nice and perky, even if you haven't seen a squat in a long time. I'm really into a little flare at the bottom right now. That's what I love."
These jeans come in eight washes, standard sizes, plus sizes, and regular/short lengths. These jeans have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Omoone Women's Classic Woolen Button Down Plaid Long Coat
"This is the next item that I'm obsessed with. It's cozy, cute, and chic. It's a vibe. This hits me right above the knee. It's so comfortable. I love it because you can button it up and add a belt to have an outfit. You can wear it as a jacket open with your outfit underneath. You can wear it as a dress. You can put it on over your workout clothes. It just elevates your look completely. Anything I can wear with sneakers and a heel, I'm buying it."
This comes in 6 colors.
The Drop Women's Leslie Side Slit Strappy Square Neck Loose-fit Rib Knit Midi Dress
"This is a midi dress made from a ribbed fabric. It looks good on everybody, every body type. You can never have enough simple, black dresses. You can wear this to the grocery store with sneakers on with your hair in bun. Take that bun out and throw on a heel with some jewelry and you're ready to go for a date night or girls night. This is so cute. I'm super excited about this. I would wear this underneath the plaid button-down with my new Adidas platform sneakers."
This dress is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker
"Don't even get me started on these. These are so cute. They remind me of junior high. They're canvas with the perfect platform. They're so cute. You can never have enough sneakers. These I would say are definitely a must-have."
These come in 8 colors.
Cofihome Women’s Braided Shoulder Purse
"This is an amazing braided shoulder purse. I love this bag. It looks super designer. The quality is bomb. There's just enough room for all my stuff. This goes with everything."
This bag also comes in brown.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
"This is my favorite favorite purchase that I've made. When this arrived, I got really excited. This my silky slip dress. I got in this green because I'm trying to venture out. I. Love. It. I think everybody needs a silky slip dress. You can wear it any way you want. I would wear this with sneakers. It's so cute. You cannot tell the difference between a $400 dress on Instagram influencers and this dress. You can throw a blazer over this."
This dress comes in 18 colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
"You can never have enough blazers, especially white blazers. Throw this over an outfit for a whole new vibe. We're balling on a budget and it's awesome. It's a must-have. It's simple with a simple button. It's so crisp and clean. I'm in love with it. I love the cut of the pockets, nice and square, so cute.
Summer House star Paige Desorbo has recommended this blazer, not once, not twice, but three different times. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has it too. This blazer also comes in black and beige.
SheIn Women's Zipper Front Casual PU Leather Cropped Jacket
"I got into cropped jackets when Stassi Schroeder started wearing them. I was like 'Wow, that's so cute.' I wore them back in elementary and junior high though. I found this cropped jacket. I like the way that it zipped up. I love it and I feel like it's not bulky, but it has a coolness to it. It's a vibe. It's a must-have. They never go out of style. It's PU leather and I dig that."
This jacket comes in 8 colors.
American Apparel Women's Gabardine Tennis Skirt
"This is taking my back to seventh and eighth grade. I'm digging this American Apparel tennis skirt. It has cute, little pleats. I would wear these with the Adidas sneakers too. I love this. I am starting to go back to all of these trends that are so nostalgic for me."
This skirt comes in 9 colors.
Remidoo Women's Collared Half Button Long Sleeve Striped Crop Top
"This is a striped crop top. It's cozy with a sweatshirt cuff on it, but I would consider this to be more of a shirt. It's not sweatshirt material, but how cute am I gonna be in this with the tennis skirt? It's so cute."
This top comes in 37 colors.
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Heeled Sandal
"I love these. I'm really into this color right now because it is a neutral, but it's also taking me back to those jellies we all used to wear. I am obsessed with these. These are so cute because they have the square toe. I'm very particular about shoes. These are so cute and comfy. They're so good."
These sandals also come in pink, blue, orange, white, black, and yellow.
For Love & Lemons Women's Contemporary
"You guys, I can't wait to wear this on a date. I would pair this with my white blazer. It's a super cute material. It has these very faint little hearts on it. It's so cute and flattering. Throw it on with a pair jeans, high-waisted. You can't have enough black, little crop tops. I wear them with everything and under things. This one is cute because of its small, little details. It's fun, fresh, and cute."
This crop top also comes in white.
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Boyfriend Jeans
"I live in boyfriend jeans. You guys, there is something about a high-waisted boyfriend jean that I love. I love these because they're not too baggy around the waist region or the hip region. They lift up the bum, but with a boyfriend style. It's the best of both worlds."
These jeans come in 20 washes.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
"This is my favorite bag in Stassi Schroeder blue. These bags look like expensive designer bags, OK? I am all about quality for a great price. Let's remember that. Ball on a budget. It's a small tote with so much room inside. Plus, you have a zipper pocket inside. I have enough room for everything I need in here. How cute is this? It looks just like Bottega Veneta and those bags are like $6,000."
This bag comes in 9 colors, has 1,300+ 5-star reviews, and it was also recommended by Kyle Richards, Kandi Burruss, and E! News Shopping Editors.
Goodthreads Women's Fluid Twill One Shoulder Top
"I may be on a floral kick, but there's nothing I love more than a one-shoulder top. I think they're so sexy, elegant, and pretty. They give you such a cute, feminine look while still looking so classy. I thought this top was so cute. And, again, I can elevate it. I can wear it to the grocery store or on a date. I can get a lot of use out of this. We work hard for our money, so if I'm buying something I need to know that I can wear it a lot."
Cape Robbin Four Square Sexy High Heels
"These look identical to Bottega Veneta heels. These have a square toe, which I love. This covers up your feet enough, so everyone looks like they have cute feet in these. I love these so much and I'm very into yellow right now. They're comfortable. You see, quality at a great price, it exists."
These heels also come in brown, teal, black, and pink.
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Mid Thigh Short
"I got these because I haven't worn shorts in a really long time. All of my denim is really short from before I had a baby. These are the perfect length. I found them! They show just the right amount where I'm still feeling like I got this. These are a staple. I love Levi's. They just know their denim."
These shorts come in 9 washes.
Imily Bela Women's Summer Halter Tank Tops
"I love this. I love me a sweater in a tank top. I got this in a bunch of different colors. I just think you're going right back to being someone who's super classy, cute, and pulled-together. I take a lot of style tips from Stassi Schroeder. It's so classy and chic. I think it's definitely a must-have."
This top comes in 21 colors
UGG Women's Emily Mesh Slide Sandal
"Don't even get me started. I feel like every time I go on Amazon I get a pair of Uggs. Ugg slippers, Ugg boots, Ugg slides. These are so comfortable. I love them because they're super sporty. They comfortable and chic."
These sandals also come in bright pink, lime, and black.
Automet Womens Sweat Shorts
"Sweat shorts, these are so underrated and more people should wear them. How cute! Every time I get on Amazon, I'm buying sweat shorts. These are cozy and cool. These are another must-have. You can't live without these. They're so comfortable and cozy. You'll get a lot of use out of them."
These shorts come in 8 colors.
Soly Hux Women’s High Waisted Cargo Jeans
"These are my most favorite things that I got. How sick are these, these cargo jeans? They're high-waisted. They have white stitching. I'm obsessed with the pockets. I saw a pair of these on Rihanna and Kim K, with a heel and a bodysuit underneath. They were so cool, so I had to get some. I just think they're so cool with the white stitching."
These pants come in three different colors.
Lrady Women's Long Sleeves Bodysuit Off Shoulder
"Here's the bodysuit to wear with the cargos. I love a bodysuit because tucking shirts in is tough with lifting and moving. Bodysuits make you look snatched. This one is off-the-shoulder. I just feel so super cute when I have a little bit of collar bone and some shoulder showing and I still look put-together. I think your closet should be filled with bodysuits. This one stays put. It's comfortable."
This bodysuit comes in 11 colors and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levi's Women's Diamond Quilted Bomber Jacket
"I love a bomber jacket. I think this one is super cute. I like the fit of it. I'm really into this shade of pink. It's very very faint. I like it for spring. I think it's very springy. I love a quilted jacket. I feel like it's always in."
This quilted jacket comes in 10 colors.
Qinsen Seamless 2 Piece Workout Set
"This is my favorite material ever. It's a seamless, two-piece workout set. I love this so much. It's so cute. This is a must-have. You must get this. It has a thick waistband on top so it slurps that area. This gonna make you look like you have a booty like Jennifer Lopez. It's super cute. It comes with a matching bra. It has pads in there too. I like anything that's a set. It's ribbed, thick material."
This set comes in 8 colors.
Lumister Women's Aztec Denim Jacket
"I would pair that set with this jacket. How cool is this? it looks so vintage. I'm obsessed with this. Look at the back." This denim jacket comes in 13 colors.
TIJN Pointed Toe Mules
"These are pointed toe mules. These are so cute. These are amazing. I got them to pair with the black midi dress. These are a must-have. So cute and classic." These mules also come in caramel, black, and grey.
Feisedy Vintage Women Butterfly Sunglasses
"Wear the sandals with a black dress, a top knot, and some sunglasses." These sunglasses come in 10 colors and they have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
