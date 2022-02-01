Khloe Kardashian Shows Off 3-Month Gym Transformation

Maybe it's time for a reboot of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian!
Khloe Kardashian has been going hard in the gym and took to Instagram to show off her incredible progress. On Feb. 1, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted two photos of herself working out her upper body.
About 3 months apart," she captioned the post along with an arm flex emoji. She tagged her fitness coach Joël Bouraïma, writing, "let's go."
She added, "we are sculpting my back and arms."
The Good American founder's muscles seem extra defined in the first snap as she is seen lifting a barbell while she sweats in style wearing high-waisted black leggings, a racer-back sports bra and black work-out gloves.
Her health update comes almost a month after her ex, Tristan Thompson, publicly apologized to her for fathering a child with another woman. Soon after, a source told E! News that Khloe was "still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this."
The insider shared, "After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better."
This week, a number of Khloe's famous friends flooded her comment section with affirmation after she posted the stunning transformation snaps.
Lala Anthony wrote, "Okkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Khlo!!!!!!!! I see u."
Adrienne Bailon, who previously dated Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian, was also impressed, writing "ow… yoooo you look incredible. Inspired seriously- lemme go get my life (and my back & arms) together. Lol."
The Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star has previously described her fitness routine as "therapy time."
"So, this is my therapy," she said in a video uploaded to her Instagram Story last April. "And I don't think anyone works out better or stronger than someone that's frustrated, angry, mad [or] determined."
The mom of 3-year-old True continued, "Let it all out at the gym and that's what I'm about to do."
Revealing that she that she typically hits the gym for about an hour and a half a day, five to six times a week, Khloe previously broke down one of her intense workouts with Joël, who also goes by Joe Paris.
According to Joe, the routine, which was posted to Instagram in 2019, included elevated burpees with plank rowing, weighted squat pulses, bench step ups, donkey kicks, rows, weighted side steps, deadlifts and more.
While the workout seemed brutal, Khloe advised her fans to go easy on themselves when beginning their own fitness journeys.
"Take one day at a time," she wrote in the comments. "Remember it's mind, body and soul. You got this!! Happy healthy heart is all you need."