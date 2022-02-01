Khloe Kardashian Shows Off 3-Month Gym Transformation

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Being the G.O.A.T. for 7 Minutes

Maybe it's time for a reboot of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian!

Khloe Kardashian has been going hard in the gym and took to Instagram to show off her incredible progress. On Feb. 1, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted two photos of herself working out her upper body.

About 3 months apart," she captioned the post along with an arm flex emoji. She tagged her fitness coach Joël Bouraïma, writing, "let's go."

She added, "we are sculpting my back and arms."

The Good American founder's muscles seem extra defined in the first snap as she is seen lifting a barbell while she sweats in style wearing high-waisted black leggings, a racer-back sports bra and black work-out gloves.

Her health update comes almost a month after her ex, Tristan Thompson, publicly apologized to her for fathering a child with another woman. Soon after, a source told E! News that Khloe was "still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this."