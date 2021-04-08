Khloe Kardashian Hits the Gym for "Therapy" After Sharing Body Image Struggles

Khloe Kardashian is brushing off her leaked bikini photo by hitting the gym.
On Thursday, April 8, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that she wants to get out all her frustrations by working out and feeling fit. Khloe, 36, posted a video of herself at the gym on her Instagram Story, as she moves on from the recent drama.
She said on camera, "Therapy time! So, this is my therapy. And I don't think anyone works out better or stronger than someone that's frustrated, angry, mad [or] determined."
The mom of True went on, "Let it all out at the gym and that's what I'm about to do." Take it from the expert behind Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian: She knows what she's doing.
One day prior, Khloe addressed a leaked photo of herself that had rapidly spread online. She posted unfiltered video footage to show that her body "isn't photoshopped," saying, "This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered."
She also opened up about her own body struggles in the message, writing, "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are."
When Khloe broke her silence on Wednesday, the reality star shared why it's important to her to have control over her own pics.
"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world," she said. "And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all."
She did admit that she loves "a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there" and will continue to use her techniques "unapologetically."
It's not the first time she's addressed critical comments about her appearance. Last month, when one fan called her "unrecognizable," Khloe fired back by saying, "What I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone's soul and confidence."
Watch KUWTK Thursdays on E!.