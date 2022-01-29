How Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Became the Punk Rock King and Queen of Hollywood

Since making their first red carpet appearance in late 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have become a fashion force to be reckoned with. Look back on their best looks so far.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 29, 2022 1:00 PMTags
These twin flames' fashion moments? We just can't get enough of them.

When Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, he popped the question with a unique ring featuring both diamond and emerald stones that was totally befitting the couple's signature style. 

"Yes, in this life and every life," MGK captioned an Instagram video showing off the personalized sparkler, explaining it is a combination of their birth stones, "two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

The ring features two interlocking Thorn bands, a perfect metaphor for the Transformers actress and the Bloody Valentine rocker's complementary fashion styles, which we've been obsessing over since they made their red carpet debut as a couple in late 2020. Whether they are sporting matching outfits, black tongues or connected pinky nails, the pair have become two of the most exciting and unpredictable style stars. 

So put on your necklace containing a vile of your lover's blood and look back on Megan and MGK's best fashion outings, from their punk prom king and queen moment to the daring runway looks they rocked to celebrate their engagement:

ABC via Getty Images
The Big Debut

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards, both styled by MGK's longtime stylist Adam H. Ballheim.

For the moment, Megan wore an emerald green geometric dress by Azzi and Osta, while her rocker love opted for a silk white outfit by Balmain with a plunging neckline. "COUPLE GOALS," Adam captioned an Instagram post about their looks. 

While it was a good start, little did we know the headline-making outfits these two would be ready to serve moving forward...

@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
Live From New York

Last January, Megan proclaimed MGK's time on stage on Saturday Night Live was the "best performance that show has ever seen."

Just as momentous, however, was the Transformers star's outfit for the after-party, which marked the beginning of her relationship with stylist Maeve Reilly, who has helped to completely transform (pun fully intended) Megan's style over the last year. 

"My New Ting," Maeve captioned an Instagram photo of her client's LaQuan Smith snakeskin outfit, adding the heart eyes emoji. 

@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
Bundled Up

The couple looked chic and cozy in matching shiny PVC trench coats—his in glossy black, pale pink for Megan—while stepping out for a date night with Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne in Malibu.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Seeing Red

Megan redefined the birthday suit when she stepped out in a bright red Alex Perry suit with a matching silk bra to celebrate turning 35. MGK made sure to complement his love's look with a mock turtleneck that had a matching fiery neck and shoulder pattern. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Megan's Moment

"reintroducing @meganfox."

That is how Stella Reilly captioned her photo for Megan's risqué look for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which marked the stylists first time dressing the actress for a major red carpet event. But it wasn't just Megan's cut-out Mugler dress that had fans tongues wagging as MGK rocked a black tongue at the event. 

As documented on Instagram, the musician described the fashion move as his "special accessory." He also painted his nails black and trimmed his hair before arriving to the show. "For Machine Gun Kelly, we knew we wanted to play with a black and white checker design, but we wanted to make it edgy and trippy," celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce shared after using ORLY products. "We gave it an abstract twist that went with his entire abstract ensemble, including his black tongue."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Punk Rock Ken and Barbie

Just days after taking over the Billboard Music Awards carpet, the couple once again stole the show at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in coordinated pink and white satin outfits. 

"last night was punk prom," MGK's stylist Adam wrote on Instagram of these bright ensembles. "did you get the memo?"

Megan, meanwhile, captioned her pic, "Daddy Issues Barbie." The Jennifer's Body star, styled by Maeve, rocked a MACH & MACH look that included flare pants and a bustier style top. 

For his part, MGK revealed he actually had a hand in several aspects of his short suit, revealing on Instagram, "i took the butterfly out of a flower pot and the pink stitching is literally my shoe lace." His accessory of choice? uber-long fake nails, each decorated with an edgy black or pink pattern.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas
Fight Night

For a double-date with BFFs Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, Megan and MGK proved fight night is still right for a fashion moment

Megan wore a nude bodice dress by Dolce & Gabbana and metallic platform stilettos, while Machine Gun Kelly paired his sequined bomber jacket with a black beanie and pearl necklace.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Bloody Valentines

All eyes were on Megan when she stepped out in a custom see-through Mugler dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, with MGK sporting a complementary red sequined suit.

While discussing their outfits on MTV's pre-show, the Bloody Valentine rocker explained that when it comes to their style, "It's 50-50, like this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night and she's beautiful."

MGK later wrote on Instagram that he "found a mermaid," referring to Megan's wet-look hairstyle, while she simply said, "Daddy's gonna win a VMA." (She was right, with MGK winning a Moonman for Alternative Video.)

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
A Met Gala Moment

While he didn't accompany Megan on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, he was by her side for the after-party at Manhattan's Cathédrale restaurant.

For the festivities, Megan traded her fiery, red lace up gown that she wore at the main event for an equally sultry one-shoulder Dundas x Revolve mini dress and strappy stilettos. Machine Gun Kelly matched her look opting for an alligator skin moto jacket with rose embellishments.

Backgrid
Street Chic

Even the pair's street style looks prove the world is their runway. Take, for example, Megan's vivid blue leather scoop-neck jumpsuit and MGKs rhinestone-embellished athleisure set for a casual outing in the Big Apple following the Met Gala, where Megan spoke about the influence their relationship has had on her style.

"He obviously is really flamboyant with his style," she explained to E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi. "I always had a streak of that when I was young, but he's elevated that a lot and brought that out a lot more."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR
Nailing It

Forget the hip, the inseparable pair were attached at the nail tip when they posed for photos at the launch event for MGK's nail polish brand, UN/DN LAQR.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly took their matching all-black outfits to the next level by coordinating their polish color--a bright pink--and connecting their looks together with a thin, silver chains attached to both of their pinky fingernails. It's definitely one way to not lose each other in a crowd.

Shutterstock
Happily Engaged

Following their romantic engagement in Puerto Rico, Megan stepped out in one of her boldest looks yet when the couple arrived in Milan, rocking an all-black Dion Lee full-sleeve crochet knit dress, complete with a striking corset bodice underneath. She topped off her look with a coordinating trench coat that had a leopard print interior. 

As for her other half, MGK chose a little color, with the rocker wearing a fuchsia sweater, paired with black and grey herringbone trousers.

Dolce&Gabbana
Taking the Runway

For their first official event as an engaged couple, Megan and MGK attended the Dolce & Gabbana runway show, opting to match in all-black ensembles.

While she chose a lingerie-inspired look made up of a lace button-down tank top with a black bra underneath and low slung lace-up leather pants, her fiancé rocked an encrusted double-breasted suit with matching mock neck turtleneck. Of course, they didn't skimp on their accessories, the actress choosing a matching belt and choker, while Kelly went with gloves and a set of lip rings.

The musician also had an outfit change, donning a custom pearl encrusted suit with spike studded detail when he opened the fashion show with a music performance and walked the runway. Find you a rocker who can do both!

