Lala Kent Breaks Down Over Randall Emmett Split in Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

Everyone is fighting for SURvival on the Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion.

From newly single Lala Kent to the suddenly secretive James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, the entire cast is reeling from both the on and off-camera drama that went down this season, as shown in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of what's to come.

"This is definitely gonna be unlike any reunion we've ever had before," Ariana Madix boldly declares at the beginning of the below clip.

However, she's not exaggerating. Ariana herself can later be seen laying into Katie Maloney Schwartz, just as Charli Burnett throws a jab at Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval argues that he "had a target" on him this season.

Scheana's fiancé Brock Davies is also in attendance, and he quickly makes it clear that he's not afraid to defend himself.

"People come at me and have the audacity to be like, 'You need to pay for s--t,' you know? I don't have a sugar daddy," he says before Bravo's cameras flash to Lala.