Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Share Glimpse Into Their Sexy Bath Time

Less than a week after getting engaged, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to turn up the heat with some quality time in a bathtub.

Watch: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

So this is what happens behind closed doors…

Less than a week after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement, the couple appeared to celebrate with some quality time together.

No, they didn't document a lavish vacation or a delicious meal at a restaurant. Instead, they decided to turn up the heat in a bathtub.

As seen on Megan's Instagram Stories, the pair hopped in a bubble-filled tub as they wrapped their feet around each other. In a romantic twist, roses were spread in the water as the duo celebrated their new relationship status. 

While it may be a little TMI for some followers, this couple has never been one to shy away from their love after going public in June 2020. After all, this is the duo who drank each other's blood after getting engaged.

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Megan said in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."

photos
Proof 2021 Was the Year of Excessive Celebrity PDA

As for MGK, he still can't believe he ended up with the same actress he had a crush on for many years. After all, the rock star admitted to GQ that he had a poster of the Transformers actress on his bedroom wall growing up.

Instagram

And for all the cynics out there, MGK has a message for them too.

"It seems like right when someone gets happy all the—I call them the miserables—all of the miserables come out," he once said. "They want you to join their club because they don't like happy."

For the fans and supporters, take a trip down memory lane with their romance rewind gallery below

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
January 2022: We're Engaged

New year, new relationship status! On Jan. 12, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced on Instagram that they were engaged. "Yes, in this life and every life," the musician wrote on Instagram. 

Michael Mak/Producer of Celebrity Sports Entertainment
June 2021: Fight Night

Celebrity Sports Entertainment producer Michael Mak invites MGK to perform at a Florida nightclub following Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition fight. 

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
June 2021: Happiest Place on Earth

Megan and MGK sport monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears as they spend the day at Disneyland. 

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The lovebirds arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pretty in pink! Megan supports the rocker as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2021: Red Hot

The two are spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Birthday Date

Double date! The duo celebrates the rocker's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Backgrid
April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The two head to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the rocker's birthday.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

HEDO / BACKGRID
September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Megan's voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Instagram
August 2020: Instagram Official

Megan shares first photo with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Instagram
July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. The two also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

NGRE / BACKGRID
June 2020: Dinner Date

The couple was spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

MICHAEL GARCIA / Machine Gun Kelly
May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which stars the actress.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

