Every Sopranos Murder, Ranked From Most Gruesome to Totally Heartbreaking

Watch : Did "The Sopranos" Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

Oh, poor them.

The Sopranos was defined as much by its intricate family dynamics within the New Jersey–based Italian-American mafia, led by Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), as its gruesome, often bafflingly creative, murders throughout its six seasons on HBO. Even a racehorse was given a cinematic end: burning to death in a stable, and igniting a long-standing resentment toward slimy fan favorite Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano), as a nod to the most iconic mafia movie of all time, The Godfather.

The Emmy-winning series The Sopranos and its many, many murders is certainly not for the faint of heart. From meat grinding body parts to a shoot-out in a toy train store, creator David Chase seemed to craft more and more iconic deaths each episode. Now, as prequel film The Many Saints of Newark reveals the fate of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) and other New Jersey O.G. mobsters, it's only right to look back at the best kills in the Sopranos franchise...thus far. We know Many Saints will certainly go to Heaven—or hell?—in the film, now available to stream on HBO Max.