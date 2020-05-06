This Is How The Sopranos Would Deal With Coronavirus

While the majority of the country is hunkering down and social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, they've been turning to TV—especially older shows—for comfort. We previously had writers imagine how the likes of 30 Rock and ER would handle the coronavirus, and not one to be left out, creator David Chase imagined what The Sopranos would look like in the era of COVID-19.

The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa revealed Chase's take on how Tony (James Gandolfini), Carmela (Edie Falco) and the rest of The Sopranos characters would be doing in the current climate on their Talking Sopranos podcast.

"Things are tough right now with all the bad news and things that are going on, it's nice to have something to laugh about," Imperioli said. "David thought it was important to bring some levity to the world, and he wrote these lines about the Soprano characters relating to the coronavirus."