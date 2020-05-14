For a show about nothing, reaction to Seinfeld's series finale sure was something.

It's been 22 years since the beloved NBC sitcom signed off on May 14, 1998 with a two-part episode that put a pin in the story of Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer. And in all that time, there's still a vocal contingent of the show's fan base who haven't gotten over the fact that the show, created by star Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, refused to give us anything close to resembling a happy ending.

Rather, by the time the parade of guest stars had finished testifying against the core four for the various terrible things they'd done over the past TK seasons, the image we were left with was one of just desserts: Seinfeld and his co-stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards stuck behind bars, their iconic characters found guilty of caring about no one but themselves.