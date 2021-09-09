Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

2021 CMA Nominations: See the Complete List

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack for this year’s Country Music Association Awards, with each singer earning five nominations. Read on for more on the full list of nominees.

As nominee Jimmie Allen once sang, let the good times roll! The nominations for the 2021 CMA Awards are finally here!
 
Country music's biggest night will air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and leading the pack for this year's nominations are singers Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, earning five nominations each including "Entertainer of the Year" and "Male Vocalist of the Year."

Newcomer Gabby Barrett—who has since seen success in both country and pop following her participation on season 16 of American Idol—has earned four nominations including "New Artist of the Year." Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young have all tied, earning three nominations each.
 
Miranda Lambert also earned three nominations, including "Female Vocalist of the Year," adding to her already impressive résumé. Last year, the superstar set a new CMA Awards record for the female artist with the most career nominations ever, surpassing Reba McEntire's previous record of 51 nominations. With this year's three noms, Miranda now holds an outstanding total number of 58.

Voting among Country Music Association members for this final round will start Oct. 1 and end Oct. 27. As far as presenters, performances and this year's hosts go, details are forthcoming, and we'll be sure to keep you up to date.
 
Until then, keep scrolling for the star-studded full list of the 2021 nominees:

Entertainer of the Year
 
Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood
 
Female Vocalist of the Year
 
Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce
 
 
Male Vocalist of the Year
 
Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year
 
Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band
 
Vocal Duo of the Year
 
Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

ABC

New Artist of the Year
 
Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY
 
Album of the Year
 
29, Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Heart, Eric Church

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year
 
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett

"Hell Of A View," Eric Church

"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton
 
Song of the Year
 
"Forever After All," Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

"Hell Of A View," Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

"One Night Standards," Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over," Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King, Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney
 
Music Video of the Year
 
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"Gone," Dierks Bentley

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney
 
Musician of the Year
 
Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Aaron Sterling

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

Just a reminder: You can catch the 2021 CMA Awards on ABC on Nov. 10.

