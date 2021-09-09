2021 CMA Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Luke Combs Reacts to Most Likely to Cry Title at 2020 CMA Awards

As nominee Jimmie Allen once sang, let the good times roll! The nominations for the 2021 CMA Awards are finally here!



Country music's biggest night will air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and leading the pack for this year's nominations are singers Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, earning five nominations each including "Entertainer of the Year" and "Male Vocalist of the Year."

Newcomer Gabby Barrett—who has since seen success in both country and pop following her participation on season 16 of American Idol—has earned four nominations including "New Artist of the Year." Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young have all tied, earning three nominations each.



Miranda Lambert also earned three nominations, including "Female Vocalist of the Year," adding to her already impressive résumé. Last year, the superstar set a new CMA Awards record for the female artist with the most career nominations ever, surpassing Reba McEntire's previous record of 51 nominations. With this year's three noms, Miranda now holds an outstanding total number of 58.