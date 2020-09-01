CMA Awards 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards have finally arrived.
While the coronavirus pandemic has turned the entertainment world's tradition of award shows on its head this year, the CMA Awards are forging ahead with a live broadcast from Nashville scheduled for November. While this year's CMA Awards host has not yet been named, the nominees were revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 1 with Miranda Lambert leading the impressive list.
The 13-time CMA winner added seven more nods to her resume, the most nominations of any artist this year. With 55 nominations in total to her name, Lambert also set a new CMA Awards record for the female artist with the most career nominations, surpassing Reba McEntire's 51 nominations.
This year, Luke Combs is right behind Lambert with six nominations and Maren Morris rounds out the top three with five nods. Pop star Justin Bieber is a newcomer to the group, scoring three first-time nominations for his collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours."
Thankfully, it won't take 10,000 hours to find out this year's winners. While fans wait two more months for the annual ceremony, keep scrolling for the star-studded full list of 2020 nominees.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
"The Bones," Maren Morris
"I Hope," Gabby Barrett
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Bluebird," Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
"The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
"I Hope You're Happy Now," Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Be A Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
"The Bones," Maren Morris with Hozier
"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
"Homemade," Jake Owen
"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"Second One To Know," Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Finalists for Broadcast Personality of the Year
National
American Country Countdown (Kix Brooks), Westwood One
The Blair Garner Show (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner), Westwood One
CMT After Midnite (Cody Alan), Premiere Networks
Country Countdown USA (Lon Helton), Westwood One
The Mayor of Music Row (Charlie Monk), Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Major Market
Angie Ward, WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.
Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning), KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
Double-L (Lois Lewis), KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.
Fitz in the Morning (Cory Fitzner), KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight), WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
Large Market
The Big Dave Show ("Big Dave" Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling), WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jim, Deb & Kevin (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman), WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Lexi & Banks ("Lexi" Elena Abatgis and "Banks" Jared Danielson), KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
Obie & Ashley ("Obie" Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison), WWKA, Orlando, Fla.
Ridder, Scott and Shannen ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich), WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
Medium Market
Brent Michaels, KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
Clay & Company (Clay Moden, Rob Banks and Val Townsend), WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Kenn McCloud, KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
Scott and Sarah in the Morning (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay), WQMX, Akron, Ohio
Steve & Gina In The Morning (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton), KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small Market
Big Rick In The Morning ("Big Rick" Daniels), WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.
Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!) (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner), WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.
Brent and Candy - The Cat Pak Morning Show (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton), WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
Officer Don & DeAnn ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens), WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
Steve And Jessica Mornings (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash), WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.
Finalists for Radio Station of the Year
Major Market
KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
KSCS – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.
WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.
WYCD – Detroit, Mich.
Large Market
KNCI – Sacramento, Calif.
KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio
WWKA – Orlando, Fla.
Medium Market
KATM – Modesto, Calif.
WHKO – Dayton, Ohio
WQMX – Akron, Ohio
WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.
WXCY – Wilmington, Del.
Small Market
KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
WBYT – South Bend, Ind.
WKXC – Augusta, Ga.
WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.