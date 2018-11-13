At just 25-years-old, Kane Brown is at the top of his game and has no plans of slowing down.

The Georgia native burst onto the scene a few years back, steadily gaining notoriety through social media and amongst country music circles. But there's no doubt 2018 has been Kane's most successful year yet, having made strides both professionally and personally. So how did this one-time aspiring singer harness the power of the internet and a great voice to become a global country sensation? It's a modern-day story for the ages.

While Brown first rose to prominence in 2013 by posting performance covers online, many musicians in the industry didn't take him seriously. "Even Luke Bryan," Brown recalled to the Washington Post, "it took him eight years going bar to bar and just playing. With me just coming off social media, a lot of radio people were like, ‘Who is this dude?'"

It wasn't long until his songs were getting just as much radio play—if not more—as his idols. After releasing his first EP, Chapter 1, to rave reviews, Brown stepped up his game and announced his self-titled album at the end of 2016. The album reached platinum certification and turned Brown into a bonafide country sensation.