Chris Stapleton and Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 Months After Welcoming Twins

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 2:23 PM

Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Stapleton's ensemble is getting a little bit bigger.

The country singer announced at a concert Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York that he and his wife Morgane Stapleton are expecting their fifth child together, multiple outlets report.

"Some of you may know that we have four children," Chris told the crowd at the Garden, according to a video published by The Blast. "Now there's four for us, but we're going to make it five!"

The number of Stapleton kin grew just about seven months ago when Morgane gave birth to twins. "We're so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family," Morgane wrote on Instagram not long after having the twins. "We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women's & Children's Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy."

In January, Chris took home his third Grammy Award. He won in the Best Country Album category for his work on From a Room: Volume 1. Chris and his band beat out the likes of Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town and Thomas Rhett.

Morgane is a member of Chris' band, so the husband and wife often share photos from the road together. On Oct. 30, 2017, Morgane posted a tribute to Chris in honor of their wedding anniversary. The black-and-white picture showed the two of them looking lovingly at each other. "14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round," she wrote.

That same day, the couple announced they were expecting twins.

Congrats, you two!

