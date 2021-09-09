Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is a mom-to-be! The Oscar winner and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting a little one of their own.

Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a mom! 

The 31-year-old star of The Hunger Games is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, the actress' representative confirmed to People on Wednesday, Sept. 8. 

Jennifer and Cooke tied the knot in October 2019. During an appearance on a podcast in October 2020, the actress said her one wedding regret involved her Bachelorette party.

"I had a major sleepover at my apartment, but I will say I regret not planning a big one," she said at the time. "My friend was getting married close to me, and I went to her Bachelorette and then we ended up—typical Leo—we called it my Bachelorette."

This is an exciting time for Jennifer for numerous reasons, as this week saw the release of the first trailer for her star-studded new film Don't Look Up, also staring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep from director Adam McKay.

