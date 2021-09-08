Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

Dancing With the Stars' season 30 celebrities were officially announced on Sept. 8, with representation from both Bachelor Nation and the Real Housewives franchise.

Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Dancing With the Stars has revealed the 15 celebrities who all wannabe the next Mirrorball winner

During the Wednesday, Sept. 8 installment of Good Morning America, ABC unveiled the roster of famous folks competing on the venerable competition show's 30th season. The competition is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 20.

Singer JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee had been previously announced as contestants, and they will join a wide range of performers, including those from the worlds of acting, singing, hosting and athletics. And yes, that includes a Spice Girl

Among those who will show off their fancy footwork this fall are Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, former The Bachelor lead Matt James and a certain star from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Brian may have a leg up, so to speak, as he's been dating DWTS pro Sharna Burgess since late last year.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of recognizable faces who will strut their stuff during Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere, taking place Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC. 

Dancing With the Stars Celebrity Weight Loss

Additionally, click here to see which dance pros—Sharna included—will hit the stage this season, alongside the celebs, host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Matt James

The Bachelor's Matt James has accepted a rose to compete on Dancing With the Stars. He'll face the pressure of living up to fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe's Mirrorball Trophy win in 2020.

Harry Herd/Redferns
Mel C

If you wanna be Mel C's DWTS partner, you gotta get with her friends—the Spice Girls! The English singer, affectionately known as Sporty Spice, already has a leg up on the competition thanks to her performance experience

Instagram
Brian Austin Green

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess surely convinced her boyfriend and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum that he could cha-cha his way to the top. 

CBS
Amanda Kloots

The Talk host has a strong dance background. She started out dancing on Broadway, where she met late husband Nick Cordero, and even performed as a Radio City Rockette. 

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
The Miz

WWE superstar and reality TV personality The Miz is bringing the royal rumble to Dancing With the Stars season 30. 

Instagram
Cody Rigsby

You've seen him on the leaderboard, and now this beloved Peloton instructor has signed on to break a sweat on the dance floor. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Iman Shumpert

NBA pro turned E! reality star Iman Shumpert is a Dancing With the Stars casting slam dunk.

Rachpoot/MEGA
Christine Chiu

She's bringing bling to the ballroom! The star of Netflix's Bling Empire is ready to prove she's got what it takes. 

Freeform/Philippe Bosse
Melora Hardin

Jan Levinson is ditching her scented candle biz for the dance floor. The star of The Office and The Bold Type is yet another unexpected addition to the DWTS lineup.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jimmie Allen

The country singer is going to let the "Good Times Roll" after joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars

John Parra/Getty Images for Parrot Analytics
Martin Kove

Fans of The Karate Kid will recognize actor Martin Kove

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

Dance Moms alum and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa will join the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 30 and the performer, who introduced the world to girlfriend Kylie Prew in 2021, will be the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on the show.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kenya Moore

In August, a source told E! News that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will also compete on Dancing With the Stars season 30.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Suni Lee

Also joining the cast of celebrity contestants is Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who won three medals, including one gold, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Olivia Jade

The 21-year-old beauty influencer is one of the celebrity contestants for Dancing With the Stars season 30, a source close to her confirmed to E! News on Sept. 1, adding that the YouTuber has no dance experience. The insider said Olivia hopes DWTS will help her gain control of her life, learn from past mistakes and challenge herself in new areas.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
And the Pro Dancers Are...

The female pro dancers for season 30 are: Cheryl Burke, Emma SlaterJenna JohnsonLindsay ArnoldSharna BurgessDaniella KaragachWitney Carson and Britt Stewart.

The male pro dancers returning to the ballroom are Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy—who is married to Jenna.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Fab Four

Len GoodmanDerek HoughCarrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will all be back as judges, together for the first time. Derek had taken over Len's longtime role in season 29 as the British star was unable to travel to the United States due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel restrictions.

ABC/Laretta Houston
Tyra Banks Will Be Back

In March 2021, ABC announced that the supermodel is set to return as host of Dancing With the Stars for season 30. She had replaced longtime emcees Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in season 29.

