Tyra Banks Returning to Host Dancing With the Stars for Season 30

Watch : "DWTS" Host Tyra Banks Reflects on Her Debut

Tyra Banks is dancing back into the ballroom.

ABC announced on March 30 that the supermodel is set to return as host of Dancing With the Stars for season 30 along with four judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

As DWTS fans know, Banks took over as host of the series for season 29, replacing longtime emcees Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Though Tyra is just as experienced as Tom and Erin when it comes to hosting competition shows—Tyra hosted America's Got Talent and her own talk show—she made a few missteps throughout her first season on DWTS, which she has acknowledged.

In a TikTok shared by Tyra last September, she told her followers, "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up. I said the wrong words, but I kept going."

At the time, a source told E! News the former supermodel wasn't concerned because the "execs love her," adding, "The ratings for DWTS are up and Tyra is not worried about losing or fighting to save her job."