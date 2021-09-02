See the Dancing With the Stars Pros Returning for Season 30

Let's get ready to cha-cha-cha to the ballroom.
As excitement continues to grow for a brand-new season of Dancing With the Stars, ABC is ready to announce the professional dancers who will be competing for the Mirrorball trophy in season 30.
According to Entertainment Tonight, dancers Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson are set to return to the ballroom. As for the male pros, fans can expect to see Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy dancing this season.
The announcement comes as more and more celebrities prepare to put on their dancing shoes and compete in the long-running reality show. ABC will officially announce the full cast Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, but the network previously announced Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa would be joining the show.
JoJo, who earlier this year introduced the world to her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, will reportedly be breaking boundaries on DWTS as the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on the show.
On the reality TV front, E! News previously learned that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will be twirling her way onto the floor for season 30.
In addition, multiple sources told E! News that Olivia Jade will be joining the show. As for why she wanted to be part of season 30, an insider said that DWTS is one way the YouTube star is taking life into her own hands after her family was put under the microscope for their role in the college admissions scandal.
One familiar face who won't be participating in the competition is Bachelor Nation's JoJo Fletcher. In a recent Instagram Story, ABC's former Bachelorette responded to a fan wondering if she would be dancing soon.
"Lol everyone dming me this!" she wrote. "I'm not, but funny story—I was supposed to do @DancingABC after my season of Bachelorette but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp."
For 30 seasons, professional dancers have been paired up with celebrities who have little to no dance experience. Each week, they learn a new dance and are scored by a group of judges.
This season, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are expected to return as judges with Tyra Banks serving as host.